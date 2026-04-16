MSU Showing Reported Interest in Portal Center from B1G School

Another name has been added to the list of transfer portal big men who are drawing some attention from Michigan State.

On Thursday, On3's Jamie Shaw reported that MSU was one of the "early schools to show interest" in Washington center Franck Kepnang, who will be a seventh-year senior next season. Kepnang averaged 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game this past season for the Huskies. He started 25 of the 27 games he played in, averaging 22.9 minutes per appearance.

Kepnang's Backstory

Jan 14, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) looks to pass the ball while guarded by Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Kepnang, who announced on Tuesday that he was entering the portal, will be at his third school next year. Coming out of the high school class of 2020, the same class as current Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham, Kepnang was a highly sought-after recruit. He was ranked 36th overall and eighth among centers on the 247Sports Composite, picking Oregon over plenty of other high-major offers.

His freshman season, being the 2020-21 campaign, which did not count against anybody's eligibility due to COVID, is one reason Kepnang is still eligible. Year No. 1 was used as a sophomore, when Kepnang played 35 games for the Ducks.

Jan 29, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) is guarded by Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the first half at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

That offseason, he transferred to Washington. In his first three seasons in Seattle, Kepnang only played eight, 10, and 14 games, granting him two medical redshirts (that third one likely was Year No. 2). Kepnang was mostly healthy this past season, meaning he now has one more season to spend.

If the Spartans were to seriously pursue Kepnang, that injury history is definitely worrying. Even this season, Kepnang was sidelined at the end of the year with a knee injury. Kepnang has some good rim protection and rebounding numbers, but that doesn't matter if he is hurt.

Kepnang's Game

Jan 31, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) and Northwestern Wildcats forward Tre Singleton (8) jump for the ball during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-foot-11, Kepnang can be an intimidating force in the paint. He's athletic enough to be another great lob threat for Jeremy Fears Jr. while rim-running off pick-and-rolls, though Kepnang's offensive game is definitely limited.

A defensive-minded big man who can rebound well and convert some dunks might be the type of player Tom Izzo is looking for, though. Kepnang's offensive box plus/minus this year was only 0.3, but his box plus/minus on defense was up at 4.0, which was 11th in the Big Ten.

Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Davidson Wildcats forward Sean Logan (15) dribbles as Providence Friars center Anton Bonke (5) defends during the first half at the Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

We'll have to see where this goes, but a lot of the attention for Michigan State seems to be on Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke , who is scheduled to be on campus for a visit on Friday.

Bonke is coming up from a lower level, but he has a higher ceiling for MSU with his stretch ability. There is also a lot of untapped potential in a 7-foot-2 frame that only began playing basketball at 16.

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tells a story to the media while recalling his very first Sweet 16 during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans play the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images