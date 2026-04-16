MSU Showing Reported Interest in Portal Center from B1G School
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Another name has been added to the list of transfer portal big men who are drawing some attention from Michigan State.
On Thursday, On3's Jamie Shaw reported that MSU was one of the "early schools to show interest" in Washington center Franck Kepnang, who will be a seventh-year senior next season. Kepnang averaged 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game this past season for the Huskies. He started 25 of the 27 games he played in, averaging 22.9 minutes per appearance.
Kepnang's Backstory
Kepnang, who announced on Tuesday that he was entering the portal, will be at his third school next year. Coming out of the high school class of 2020, the same class as current Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham, Kepnang was a highly sought-after recruit. He was ranked 36th overall and eighth among centers on the 247Sports Composite, picking Oregon over plenty of other high-major offers.
His freshman season, being the 2020-21 campaign, which did not count against anybody's eligibility due to COVID, is one reason Kepnang is still eligible. Year No. 1 was used as a sophomore, when Kepnang played 35 games for the Ducks.
That offseason, he transferred to Washington. In his first three seasons in Seattle, Kepnang only played eight, 10, and 14 games, granting him two medical redshirts (that third one likely was Year No. 2). Kepnang was mostly healthy this past season, meaning he now has one more season to spend.
If the Spartans were to seriously pursue Kepnang, that injury history is definitely worrying. Even this season, Kepnang was sidelined at the end of the year with a knee injury. Kepnang has some good rim protection and rebounding numbers, but that doesn't matter if he is hurt.
Kepnang's Game
Standing at 6-foot-11, Kepnang can be an intimidating force in the paint. He's athletic enough to be another great lob threat for Jeremy Fears Jr. while rim-running off pick-and-rolls, though Kepnang's offensive game is definitely limited.
A defensive-minded big man who can rebound well and convert some dunks might be the type of player Tom Izzo is looking for, though. Kepnang's offensive box plus/minus this year was only 0.3, but his box plus/minus on defense was up at 4.0, which was 11th in the Big Ten.
We'll have to see where this goes, but a lot of the attention for Michigan State seems to be on Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke, who is scheduled to be on campus for a visit on Friday.
Bonke is coming up from a lower level, but he has a higher ceiling for MSU with his stretch ability. There is also a lot of untapped potential in a 7-foot-2 frame that only began playing basketball at 16.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika