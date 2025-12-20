MSU's Izzo, Oakland's Kampe Discuss Impact of Annual Matchup

DETROIT --- There are not many relationships between a high-major and a mid-major like Michigan State's and Oakland's. There are not many coaches from different programs who are closer than Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe.

Izzo is now 24-0 in his career against Kampe following his ninth-ranked Spartans' 79-70 victory over the Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. Both coaches wore matching Christmas sweaters on the sidelines, with Izzo being put on the "Naughty List," and Kampe getting on the "Nice List."

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo patrols the sidelines wearing an ugly Christmas sweater depicting him yelling at a referee with "Naughty List" written on it during a game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Spartan Nation was on site in Detroit for the game and the joint press conference, which is as entertaining a presser as it gets. Video of the entire thing has been provided below. It starts out with only Izzo; Kampe shows up at about the 3:45 mark.

Watch Tom Izzo & Greg Kampe here:

More on Saturday's Game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe gives instructions during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The main theme of the joint press conference was an appreciation of what the annual matchup means for both programs.

"'Would you rather win and reach the NCAA Tournament or win this game?'" is what Kampe said he asked his team after the loss. "And what we learned from this game will help us in our conference, 'cause there's no guys like [Izzo's] guys there."

Kampe's team has a chance to be the Horizon League's best this season. Even though the Golden Grizzlies have an overall record of just 6-7, they've played five power conference teams (and were within 10 of three of them), four top-10 teams, and are 2-0 in league play so far.

"That's why this game is so good, because we both learned," Kampe also said. "Because it's not about winning the game, it's winning the season."

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe, left, talks to Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before tipoff at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That was a sentiment Izzo agreed with. Sports teams are usually remembered for how they finished, and that's especially true in college basketball. Nobody talks about Izzo's 2000 national title and gets down about the fact that Wright State beat them.

At places like Oakland, where a national championship is not really the goal, it's about winning that conference regular season title and then, more importantly, conference tournament. That Grizzlies team that beat Kentucky will be remembered there forever. Who cares about the fact that they lost to Cleveland State earlier that year to fall to 1-2 in Horizon League play?

"I benched two guys during that game because I said I'd lose the game, but I don't wanna lose the season," Izzo said.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo looks on from the sideline during a game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Izzo's and Kampe's press conference when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW