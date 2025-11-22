MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr. on Double-Double, Fast Start to Season
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State redshirt sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. had another stellar game on Friday, scoring a career-high 18 points and dishing out 11 assists during the Spartans' 84-56 win over Detroit Mercy.
Spartan Nation spoke to Fears after the game to ask about MSU's 5-0 start and the things Fears did during the offseason to help make the leap that he has this season that have improved his abilities as both a scorer and a distributor.
Through five games now, Fears is averaging 11.8 points and 10.4 assists per game. He was at 7.2 points and 5.4 assists last season.
A video of Fears' press availability can be viewed below.
Watch Jeremy Fears Jr. here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of Fears' presser can be read below.
Transcript
Q: A career-high in assists on Tuesday night, a career-high in points, another double-double [on Friday]. I assume you have to be, overall, pleased with your development and progress.
FEARS: Yeah, I think this summer, like I said, was really big for me. Just my game overall. Just this summer, like just time, mentally, physically. Just knowing what I can do and how much better I got. I felt like this summer was really huge, and now I'm better. And this is my first real summer. So, at the same time, last year, I was kind of like a freshman.
I kind of know what I needed to work on and get better at. But at the same time, you know, like players like [Jaxon Kohler], Trey [Fort], and Kur [Teng] kind of had an off-night shooting. But just the fact that I have guys around me that help, they make my life easier.
Q: They scored like maybe five straight or something like that, cut it to eight in the first half and then you go out to the lane for a layup, and then you found, [Carson Cooper], maybe Kohler, it was like an 8-0 spurt. You scored. Is that kind of part of the next step in development is being like, all right, we need a basket, I'm going to kind of facilitate this happening.
FEARS: Kind of. I think just making sure that when teams go on a run, just making sure that I'm able to, you know, lead us to get a great shot or, you know, maybe get two points or get fouled.
Somehow, someway, making sure we get a bucket kind of to stop the ball, stop their run. So, just making sure that me as the point guard, get the team ready and get in the right spot to be successful.
