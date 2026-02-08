Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Big Win vs. Illinois
Michigan State has been in the news recently with the play of Jeremy Fears getting much of the attention. Michigan State has not played well in their last two games and will look to bounce back against Illinois to avoid a third straight loss.
Lest see how Spartan Nation reacts to the Spartans matchup against the Fighting Illini
First Half
Michigan State would start off the game very aggressive, especially on the offensive glass with five offensive rebounds in the first five minutes of the game.
Both teams have not had the best offensive game through the first five minutes as Illinois is 3-8 from the field, and the Spartans are 2-8.
Michigan State would then go on a bit of a run with a moncter Cam Ward slam. However Illinois would do a good job to stay in the game and would take a 18-17 lead with 10 minutes remaning.
Jeremy Fears would be called out again for a tripping call, however the refs would look at the play and would not give him a flagrent foul. Not many on social media are happy about the no call on Fears and thought he should have been called for a trip.
Michigan State would get a good stop on defense, leading to a Jeremy Fears lob to Coen Carr
Michigan State is now trailing at halftime for the fourth straight game, and are in danger of losing its third straight.
2nd Half
Michigan State would do a good job attacking the basket to start the second half, as their shooting is still struggling. Meanwhile after just having two points in the first half, Keaton Wagler would find some success as he would have five points, including a very deep three pointer. At the first tv timeout, Illinois leads 47-43.
Michigan State and Jeremy Fears would do a great job getting the Spartans back into the game and would bring the deficet down to won.
Both Michigan State and Illinois have played a physical game battling back and fourth. Multiple players hitting the deck and falling on the floor with under four minutes remaining.
With under a two minutes to play, Jeremy Fears had a great blow by layuo. Then Coen Carr would get a huge block on Keaton Wagler and a foul call on Illinois would send Jordan Scott to the line to give the Spartans a 68-67 lead.
After a missed three by Kur Teng, Jaxon Kohler would get the offensive rebound and find Teng open again and Teng makes it to give the Spartans a 71-69 lead with 8.5 seconds left.
Keaton Wagler would miss the three point shot, but the Jake Davis would get fouled before the buzzer with one second remaining.
Carson Cooper would almost hit the last second shot. Now Michigan State and Illinois would go into overtime tied at 71.
Jeremy Fears doing a great job drawing contact and getting to the free throw line to give the Spartans a three point lead.
After a Keaton Wagler three, Coen Carr and Jeremy FEars would have a miscomunication and Illinois would steal, but could make the three. Michigan State wins 85-82 to avoid its third straight loss.
