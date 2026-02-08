Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Big Win vs. Illinois

Michigan State has been in the news recently with the play of Jeremy Fears getting much of the attention. Michigan State has not played well in their last two games and will look to bounce back against Illinois to avoid a third straight loss.

Lest see how Spartan Nation reacts to the Spartans matchup against the Fighting Illini

First Half

Michigan State's Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State would start off the game very aggressive, especially on the offensive glass with five offensive rebounds in the first five minutes of the game.

Michigan State has offensive rebounded all five of its misses.



6-5 MSU — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) February 8, 2026

Both teams have not had the best offensive game through the first five minutes as Illinois is 3-8 from the field, and the Spartans are 2-8.

Not exactly an offensive master class from either team in the early going. But plenty of physical defense.



Illinois leads Michigan State 7-6 with 14:52 left in 1st half. #Illini #B1G #APTop25 — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 8, 2026

Michigan State would then go on a bit of a run with a moncter Cam Ward slam. However Illinois would do a good job to stay in the game and would take a 18-17 lead with 10 minutes remaning.

This Michigan State/Illinois game has been fantastic so far. — E.J. Hutchinson (@ehutchinson1513) February 8, 2026

Jeremy Fears would be called out again for a tripping call, however the refs would look at the play and would not give him a flagrent foul. Not many on social media are happy about the no call on Fears and thought he should have been called for a trip.

Michigan State 31 Illinois 33 2:55 1H. Guess who? That man again Jeremy Fears Jr leaves a trailing leg to trip a fighting Illini big again no technical #B1G this kid is going to hurt someone — RYN📦 (@Adams_Ryno) February 8, 2026

Jeremy fears is one dirty player. Not sure how that’s not called — Uncle Jimbo (@unclejimbo21) February 8, 2026

Jeremy Fears is trying to be Grayson Allen. — National Champions (@UndauntedBison) February 8, 2026

Michigan State would get a good stop on defense, leading to a Jeremy Fears lob to Coen Carr

Michigan State just had one of the coolest dunks ive seen. — DeadBallCBB (@DeadBallCBB) February 8, 2026

Michigan State is now trailing at halftime for the fourth straight game, and are in danger of losing its third straight.

Nine lead changes in the first half and #5 Illinois leads #10 Michigan State 39-35 at the break. — World Of College Basketball (@WorldofCollege1) February 8, 2026

Is Michigan State going to lose 3 straight in basketball?? The announcers are talking… — Sharp (@sharpcutco) February 8, 2026

2nd Half

Michigan State would do a good job attacking the basket to start the second half, as their shooting is still struggling. Meanwhile after just having two points in the first half, Keaton Wagler would find some success as he would have five points, including a very deep three pointer. At the first tv timeout, Illinois leads 47-43.

michigan state whole offense is get the ball down the floor as fast as possible to try and get a layup or a cross match to get an easy bucket..they are horrible in the half court because they can’t shoot — Austin Holman (@austinholman03) February 8, 2026

Michigan State and Jeremy Fears would do a great job getting the Spartans back into the game and would bring the deficet down to won.

It's 50-49 Illinois with 11:28 to go. Michigan State with a 14-4 edge over a 4:19 span. Really nice playmaking from Jeremy Fears Jr. in there. Good contributions at both ends from Cam Ward. — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) February 8, 2026

Both Michigan State and Illinois have played a physical game battling back and fourth. Multiple players hitting the deck and falling on the floor with under four minutes remaining.

I'm surprised more players haven't been hurt in the Illinois_Michigan State game — Mike Silver I (@tutorindie) February 8, 2026

With under a two minutes to play, Jeremy Fears had a great blow by layuo. Then Coen Carr would get a huge block on Keaton Wagler and a foul call on Illinois would send Jordan Scott to the line to give the Spartans a 68-67 lead.

Let's go Michigan State 💚🤍 — Jennifer Dibble (@di97931) February 8, 2026

After a missed three by Kur Teng, Jaxon Kohler would get the offensive rebound and find Teng open again and Teng makes it to give the Spartans a 71-69 lead with 8.5 seconds left.

Kur Teng 🔥🔥🔥 — Buck Cheddar 🧀 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇮🇪 (@CheeseDaddy62) February 8, 2026

Keaton Wagler would miss the three point shot, but the Jake Davis would get fouled before the buzzer with one second remaining.

Absolute madness at Michigan state right now — Bob Huggins beer bottle🦊🦅 (@mountaineer6767) February 8, 2026

This Michigan State Illinois game is crazy. — polarbeardefender (@kellyjean512) February 8, 2026

Carson Cooper would almost hit the last second shot. Now Michigan State and Illinois would go into overtime tied at 71.

WE'RE GETTING OVERTIME



71-71 Illinois & Michigan State Knotted Up — SportsCastProductions (@SportsCastProd) February 8, 2026

Free basketball in East Lansing!! #10 Michigan State and #5 Illinois are headed to OT tied at 71! — StewsCBB (@StewsCBB) February 8, 2026

Jeremy Fears doing a great job drawing contact and getting to the free throw line to give the Spartans a three point lead.

Jeremy Fears is the best point guard in the country regardless of your opinion — 🍑 is trying his best (@msupeach) February 8, 2026

Say what you want about Jeremy Fears Jr. but I promise you nobody wants to win more than he does — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 8, 2026

After a Keaton Wagler three, Coen Carr and Jeremy FEars would have a miscomunication and Illinois would steal, but could make the three. Michigan State wins 85-82 to avoid its third straight loss.

Jeremy Fears Jr is a beast — Brandon (@BrandonOlsh) February 8, 2026

