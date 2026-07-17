MSU Basketball Sets Date for Massive Road Game at Tennessee

Michigan State has officially set up another premier non-conference game.

The Spartans announced on Friday morning that their previously reported road game against Tennessee had officially been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17. This is the first game of a home-and-home series between MSU and the Volunteers; UT is likely scheduled to travel to East Lansing for the 2027-28 season.

History Between MSU and Tennessee

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It's been a bit of time since Michigan State and Tennessee have met for an official game. The last such meeting came during March Madness in 2010, with the Spartans taking down the Volunteers in the final seconds of the Elite Eight to reach Tom Izzo's sixth Final Four.

MSU and UT did meet in exhibitions in October 2022 and October 2023, though. The first of those matchups was a "secret scrimmage" closed off to the public in Knoxville. Michigan State then hosted an open exhibition at the Breslin Center the next year, with the Volunteers winning, 89-88.

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) drives against Tennessee Volunteers guard Freddie Dilione V (1) during second-half action at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This will actually be the first regular-season meeting between the two schools during the Izzo era at East Lansing. The last such meeting came back in December 1994, which was Jud Heathcote's final season as head coach at MSU. This was the back end of another home-and-home series between Michigan State and Tennessee. The Spartans won in Knoxville in December 1993, 69-60, and then won in East Lansing the following year, 79-68.

MSU holds a 5-2 overall advantage in the all-time series, with a 2-1 mark at Rocky Top. There is a good shot that this game will be a top-15 or a top-10 battle, so there will be a lot of emphasis on this result.

MSU's Huge Non-Conference Schedule

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tells a story to the media while recalling his very first Sweet 16 during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans play the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Izzo never shies away from giving his team a challenge. This year will be no different. Michigan State will also have a road exhibition game against Marquette (Sunday, Oct. 25), a home exhibition against UConn (date TBA), a trip to Chicago to face Duke (Tuesday, Nov. 10), a game in Detroit against Arkansas on Thanksgiving (Nov. 26), and a game in California against Gonzaga (Saturday, Dec. 19).

The major part of MSU's non-conference schedule should be about complete. There may be room for one more high-major opponent, but two such exhibitions and four regular-season contests would be more than adequate. Oakland is the only low- or mid-major program known thus far (date TBA). The Golden Grizzlies will be traveling to the Breslin Center this year.