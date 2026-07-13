MSU Hoops Makes Another Key Non-Conference Battle Official
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Another big non-conference game for Michigan State is officially official.
The Spartans confirmed on Monday morning that they would be facing off against Gonzaga on Saturday, Dec. 19, in Palm Springs, Calif., during the "Acrisure Classic." Tom Izzo hinted at this a few months back, but now it's definitely happening.
This is one of several big neutral-site games MSU will have this year. Michigan State has a game against Duke in Chicago set for Nov. 10, and the Spartans will face Arkansas in Detroit on Thanksgiving. MSU is also currently expected to face Tennessee on the road. Exhibition games against Marquette on the road and UConn at home are also expected to happen.
There is a serious chance this ends up being another top-25 matchup for Michigan State during what should be another fun non-conference schedule. This matchup also morphed a bit recently with some unexpected news on the Gonzaga side.
Checking in on the Zags
The Bulldogs suffered an extremely late offseason loss in the last couple of days. Gonzaga's starting point guard, Mario Saint-Supery, signed a deal with EuroLeague team Valencia that was officially announced on Saturday. This allowed Saint-Supery to go back to his home country of Spain, but he's leaving Gonzaga high and dry a little bit by his surprise departure so late into the offseason.
Gonzaga will have to either find a really late addition or make do with what it has. As of now, that is probably either Nathan de Sousa, a relatively recent commitment from France, or Houston transfer Isiah Harwell at point guard.
Saint-Supery averaged 8.6 points and 3.6 assists per game last season. He was a member of the WCC's All-Freshman and All-Tournament teams during his lone year with the program. There isn't really a comparable player to Saint-Supery on the Spartans' roster, but losing a starting point guard in early to mid-July, when most teams are currently doing summer workouts, is always a pretty huge loss.
History Between Gonzaga and Michigan State
This matchup will end up featuring, at least in the eyes of the NCAA, the two teams with the longest active streaks in the NCAA Tournament. MSU has made it 28 times in a row, and the Zags have made "The Big Dance" 27 years straight now. Nobody else in the country has a streak greater than 11 (that being Purdue). Kansas has an "on-court" streak of 36 straight, but the Jayhawks vacated their 2018 appearance.
December's matchup will be the seventh all-time between the two schools. Michigan State holds a 4-2 advantage in the all-time series, which has entirely happened during the Izzo era. Gonzaga won the last meeting, though, a 64-63 result that was played on the "USS Abraham Lincoln" aircraft carrier.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika