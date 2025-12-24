Rebounding Numbers Show Why MSU Basketball is Elite

Rebounding has always been one of the pillars of what Michigan State basketball has done under Tom Izzo.

"Defend, rebound, run" are the words Izzo says constantly about what he wants out of his team. This year's squad has the chance to be one of the best at pillar number two.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper looks to make a move in the post during a game against the Toledo Rockets at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Through 12 games this year, MSU has an average rebounding margin of plus-13.8, only trailing Florida and Arizona. The Spartans have grabbed 59.7% of all possible rebounds.

On the offensive glass, Michigan State is getting 41.1% of all possible offensive rebounds. That's the eighth-best percentage in the country, according to KenPom. On the other side, MSU is grabbing 77.3% of possible defensive rebounds. That's the best percentage in college basketball.

More Rebounding Numbers

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo does an interview following a 79-70 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The huge rebounding differential is bound to shrink a little bit once Big Ten play starts. Last year's team that won the Big Ten by three games and reached the Elite Eight was fifth in the country in rebounding margin at plus-8.9 per game.

Glancing at Michigan State's premier non-conference games and two Big Ten games might be the most revealing about where the Spartans stand. In the second game of the season against Arkansas, MSU finished plus-12 on the glass, which is a huge reason why it eked out a three-point victory. Against Kentucky, the Spartans were plus-14 in their rout of the Wildcats. They were also plus-7 against North Carolina, but minus-1 against Duke.

During MSU's two conference games, it finished plus-19 against Iowa and plus-13 at Penn State. Altogether, Michigan State is averaging a rebounding margin of plus-10.7 against its toughest opponents so far. That is still really good and nearly two rebounds better per game than last year. That margin would have been No. 1 in the country last season.

The top individual rebounder for the Spartans is Jaxon Kohler , who is averaging a double-double with 10.3 rebounds per game. Kohler is a top-100 offensive and defensive rebounder, according to KenPom, which was also the case last season.

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler tries to grab a rebound during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

He was just as good a rebounder last year, statistically. Kohler averaged nearly three fewer rebounds per game, but he's playing more minutes this season. Per 40 minutes, Kohler has grabbed 14.3 rebounds both this season and last.

In second on the team is starting center Carson Cooper , who has developed alongside Kohler at Michigan State for four years. He's averaging 7.0 boards per game. He, too, is averaging more rebounds than last season, but is actually averaging fewer on a per-40-minute basis.

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) reacts after beating the East Carolina Pirates at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's rebounding when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW