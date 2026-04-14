MSU Target Yigitoglu's Surprise Decision Increases Portal Drama

One big man that Michigan State is targeting has picked Indiana, but not the one you're probably thinking of.

Even though top priority Aiden Sherrell has received a prediction to end up with the Hoosiers, that hasn't stopped SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu from committing there first. On Tuesday evening, Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress reported that Yigitoglu would be headed to Bloomington. IU wasn't really in the picture much for Yigitoglu before Tuesday, so this development is a major surprise.

Where Things Stand Now

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

One might think that this means that Sherrell might have turned Indiana down, but that might not necessarily be true. Only one player from Indiana's previous roster is returning. That means there are a lot of open spots for IU to fill up, and head coach Darian DeVries has a lot more freedom in how he chooses his transfer portal guys. Tom Izzo has many more egos to step around with a nearly full roster.

It would be a really big lineup, but Sherrell can theoretically play power forward and cede the center spot to Yigitoglu. Staggering the minutes is also an option. That would certainly be a gut punch to MSU, though. Sherrell and Yigitoglu have probably been the two most talked-about prospects in the portal this cycle. Not only would missing out on both of them stink, but seeing them both go to the same school in your conference would only make things worse.

Resetting the Big Man Board

Feb 24, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) reacts to a call in the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

If Sherrell and Yigitoglu are both truly Indiana-bound, which the rumor mill seems to think will happen, that changes a lot of things for Michigan State moving forward. Plans A and B would be gone, and a hard pivot somewhere will have to happen.

One guy the Spartans could go hard after is Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam . He's the third-ranked center in the entire portal, but the price point for his services might be something Izzo will balk at.

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Sincere Parker (23) shoots the ball against Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Personally, I think Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke would be next on the list. He's ranked 12th among centers in the portal after averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks this past season. My main concern with Bonke is his year at Providence, where he seldom played.

Again, MSU needs a proven starting-caliber center at the high-major level. Sherrell and Yigitoglu both were great options in that regard, which is why letting them both go to a now-subpar Indiana program that has missed the last three NCAA Tournaments would sting. Unless its a hard pivot and a landed commitment from Thiam, it would really feel like the Spartans settled.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images