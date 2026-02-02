Caitlin Clark Optimistic About WNBA CBA Negotiations Ahead of Big Meeting

Caitlin Clark knows there's a lot of boxes to be checked before the WNBA season can begin, but the Indiana Fever star sounds confident that the WNBA and the WNBA players association will be able to get deal done in time.

Clark joined NBC's Sunday Night Basketball broadcast for the first time ahead of the Lakers-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. In addition to breaking down the matchup and playing HORSE with Jamal Crawford, Clark talked about the current WNBA collective bargaining agreement negotiations.

With the season fast approaching the players union and league are going to meet on Monday after weeks of inactivity. Clark sounded as optimistic as anyone has recently about the prospects of getting a deal done in time for the season.

Caitlin Clark on the WNBA and Players Association negotiating a new CBA: "I think all of women's sports, I think this is one of the biggest moments we've ever had. I feel very confident that we're going to get something done." 🏀🎙️ pic.twitter.com/VE7EYHTfPl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2026

"Honestly, I don't think it's just a big moment for the WNBA," said Clark. "I think all of women's sports, I think this is one of the biggest moments we've ever had. So I feel very confident that we're going to get something done. That because we're in this moment because of the product we put on the floor. So we need to continue to be able to do that."

Clark was realistic about how much still had to get done, but sounded confident that the WNBA and the players would figure it out.

"I truly do believe we're gonna get something done here in the next couple weeks," said Clark. "But like you said, I mean, there's lots of boxes that we still need to check. We've added two new teams. There's going to be more players than ever. and then we have to get into free agency. Then have a normal draft as well. There's a lot of things left to do, but I really do feel confident that both sides are going to reach a deal here soon."

Not much has happened since Clark last spoke about the negotiations. She's probably hoping the season to go on as much as anyone after her injury plagued second year in the league. Its just a matter of getting everyone else paid so that can happen.

