No. 18 Spartans Pull Away to Defeat Western Michigan 80-62, Head Into New Year 11-2
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- It wasn't anything to write home about, but No. 18 Michigan State ended 2024 with a win and extended its win streak to six games as it downed Western Michigan, 80-62, at the Breslin Center on Monday.
The victory marked Michigan State's 12th of the season and seventh at home, where it hasn't yet lost.
The Spartans were led by senior guard Jaden Akins, who finished with 18 points, and junior center Carson Cooper, who turned in what was arguably a career-best performance, posting a career-high 13 points while grabbing six boards. He finished with two blocks as well.
The story of the first half for Michigan State was its turnovers. The Spartans turned the ball over 11 times in the first 20 minutes, and even so, still led by 13 going into the break.
Right off the bat, Michigan State committed two turnovers in the first 2 minutes, which would help the Broncos jump out to an 8-3 start.
Western Michigan made three triples in the first 5 minutes, two of which came from redshirt junior guard Brandon Muntu. The third was from junior guard Ja'Vaughn Hannah, whose 3-pointer gave the visitors an 11-5 lead, their largest of the contest.
But the Spartans would then put together a 13-0 run, one that gave themselves a 7-point lead. The stretch included a dunk and a converted and-1 from freshman guard Jase Richardson that sandwiched a 3-pointer from junior guard Tre Holloman, his second of three in the game.
The Broncos would trim the deficit back down to 3 before Akins put Michigan State back up 6 when he drained one from deep with just over 9 minutes to go in the half.
Western Michigan kept threatening, but the Spartans finished the half strong with a 10-2 run that was capped off with a buzzer-beater from senior center Szymon Zapala, which gave Michigan State its largest lead until that point, 13, going into the locker room.
The Broncos came out oof halftime determined, though, starting the second half with a 10-0 run to trim Michigan State's lead to 3.
It was a battle for the first half of those latter 20 minutes. Michigan State held just a 4-point advantage with just under 12 minutes to go. But after that, the Spartans took off and never looked back.
Michigan State essentially cruised the rest of the way, holding off any potential of a Broncos comeback.
The Spartans' non-conference season is over, and they will get back into Big Ten play on Friday when they face Ohio State in Columbus.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.