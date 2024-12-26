Previewing Michigan State's Next Game Against Western Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans will return to action against the Western Michigan Broncos on Monday, as both teams will come off their holiday breaks.
The Spartans will once again face a much inferior opponent and will be looking to push their record to 11-2 going into 2025. The Broncos have won three games this season and have been on the receiving end of eight losses.
To add insult to injury for Western Michigan, it will look to take down a team that is not only sitting at the top of the Big Ten Conference but will also look to do so on the road. MSU will host the Broncos, which will be a clear advantage for Michigan State.
MSU is currently riding a five-game win streak, in which it has averaged 87.2 points and has held its opponents to an average of 68.4 points. Unlucky for Western Michigan, as its last five games have not been nearly as favorable as it has been for MSU.
In its last five games, Western Michigan has averaged 69.6 points, while its opponents over the last in that stretch have averaged 80.2 against the Broncos. The Broncos, in their last five, hold one victory and four losses, which again, only bodes well for MSU.
On the backs of stars such as Jaden Akins, Jaxon Kohler and Jeremy Fears Jr, MSU has been a team to keep an eye on as it is chasing down a Big Ten title. As the team continues to grow as the season continues, MSU has shown that it may have a different kind of cohesiveness compared to other teams.
Akins is the leader In average points per game for MSU with 13.3 and has been dangerous on the offensive side of the ball. The rebounding king so far this season has been Kohler, who averages 8.8 boards per game for MSU. The unselfish Fears leads MSU in average assists per game with 5.9.
On paper, the match between the Spartans and the Broncos seems unfair, but the Spartans will go out and treat the Broncos as they would any other opponent, just as Coach Tom Izzo would want them to.
