Proposed Trade Has Former Spartan Returning to Michigan
Draymond Green is the most decorated Michigan State Spartan to play in the NBA since Hall-of-Fame point guard Earvin "Magic" Johnson.
Green has been voted an NBA All-Star four times, has won four NBA titles, has been named to eight All-Defensive teams and was named the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year.
He has accomplished all of this with one team, the Golden State Warriors, with whom he has spent all 12 of his NBA seasons.
As the Warriors' dynasty seems to finally be coming to its end, there's a lot of speculation that Golden State could soon trade its top defensive player.
Josh Cornelissen of Blue Man Hoop recently examined some possible trade scenarios involving Green, including a three-team trade that would send him back to Michigan to play for the Detroit Pistons.
Cornelissen's proposed trade entails Golden State sending Green to Detroit, the Pistons sending guard Jaden Ivey, forward/center Isaiah Stewart, a 2026 and 2028 first-round pick from the Warriors and a 2027 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets and the Nets sending two-way wing Mikal Bridges to Golden State.
"Trading Draymond Green requires finding a trade partner who is looking for veteran defensive help and can talk itself into managing Green's personality," Cornelissen wrote. "That list is probably longer than Green's detractors would like to believe, but it's certainly not the entire league that would be lining up to discuss a deal.
"One option, however, is a team close to Draymond Green's heart; his hometown Detroit Pistons. The Pistons look like a team desperate to stop rebuilding and start winning, and they will likely make moves this summer to move past the rebuild and fight for a Play-In berth. Their defense has been something of a joke the past few seasons, and Draymond would step in and give them a true difference-maker who could pair in the frontcourt with Jalen Duren and give them some defensive mettle.
"The players the Pistons have to offer in a trade don't do much to move the needle for the Warriors, however. That requires a third team to enter the picture, a team ready to start moving key players to embrace retooling. The Brooklyn Nets need to diversify their pool of young players and are unlikely to benefit from the prime of Mikal Bridges if they hold onto him with their current roster around him."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.