Three Moves Warriors Can Make to Keep Title Window Open After Jimmy Butler Injury

Just two weeks from the NBA’s Feb. 5 trade deadline, the Warriors are in a predicament.

Jimmy Butler, Golden State’s best scorer not named Steph Curry, suffered a torn ACL in Monday’s game against the Heat and will miss the rest of the season. With the devastating blow coming before the trade deadline as the Warriors try to get out of the no man’s land that is the Western Conference’s play-in conversation—and ultimately avoid a potential first-round matchup with the Thunder or an early exit altogether—the franchise has Butler’s 20 points per game to make up for.

That’s no easy task, but there are both moves around the margins and big swings the Warriors could take to provide a jolt for the rest of the season in an effort to capitalize on one of the few years left in Curry’s career. Golden State went big-game hunting at last year’s deadline by bringing in Butler. While his enormous salary jumps off the page as bait to go and get another notable player this year, the Warriors could very well decide to keep him in the fold once he fully recovers and gets back on the court next season.

Curry turns 38 in March while the 36-year-old Butler could serve as his running mate for what’s left in their respective careers. If Golden State decides to keep Butler, or if another organization doesn’t want to bring in his massive salary, Jonathan Kuminga’s trade demand and $22.5 million salary could be used to fill at least some of the void Butler leaves. The question is what Kuminga could bring back on the trade market considering the messy situation in Golden State. And, would the Warriors have to attach considerable draft capital alongside Kuminga in order to bring back impactful rotation players?

It’s clear that the Warriors must do something to try to not waste a precious season with Curry continuing to score at an All-NBA level. What follows is a handful of trades the Warriors could make to compete this season as they deal with the fallout from Butler’s season-ending injury:

Warriors bolster rotation in deal with Kings, end Jonathan Kuminga saga

Warriors receive: Malik Monk, Keon Ellis

You rarely see NBA trades without draft picks changing hands across organizations, but its not without precedent. The Hawks recently traded star guard Trae Young to the Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert—nothing else. Before the Thunder’s title-winning season last year, Oklahoma City swapped Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso. Trades with no picks involved are rare, but they happen.

With Kuminga’s trade demand and long-running sticky situation with the Warriors, Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. would be wise to deal him for immediate roster help. However, the Warriors don’t have leverage to bring back much of any draft capital by sending Kuminga elsewhere, especially after Dunleavy’s recent comments that there needs to be a “demand on the market” in order to grant a player’s trade request. Plus, as we currently stand, Kuminga isn’t the caliber of player to garner a coveted first-round pick anyway.

Golden State won’t necessarily need to attach any picks to get off Kuminga’s deal either since he’s essentially on an expiring contract with a $24.3 million team option for next season. As the Kings look for a direction forward during a dreadful season, Sacramento could be a team willing to take a flier on Kuminga. In this scenario, the Kings would part with Malik Monk and Keon Ellis to acquire Kuminga’s services, which gives Golden State a scoring guard and a good defender to provide depth amid Butler’s absence.

Even if Kuminga doesn’t work out with the Kings, they could wash their hands by declining the club option for next season and free up some salary with Monk’s contract off the books.

Bulls acquire draft capital, give Warriors immediate depth

Warriors receive: Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu

Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu Bulls receive: Jonathan Kuminga, 2026 first-round pick (lottery protected)

Let’s up the ante a bit. A deal with the Bulls that nets Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu provides similar roster additions—a backcourt scorer and a top-tier defender—but it may come at a premium.

White has averaged 18.5 points per game for Chicago this season in 22 games as he’s dealt with calf injuries, while Dosunmu has scored 14.6 points a night mostly off the bench. White and Dosunmu are both on expiring contracts, but the Bulls could force interested teams into paying up to pry them away from Chicago. Due to their contract situations, the Warriors shouldn’t have to give up a considerable amount of draft capital to get a potential deal done, but the instant roster upgrade could be worth a protected first-round pick, especially if Chicago does Golden State a favor by taking Kuminga off its hands.

The Bulls and Warriors are both in play-in territory in their respected conferences, but Golden State certainly has more incentive to compete immediately, looking to capitatlize on the twilight of Curry’s career. Chicago would be wise to look past this season, currently sitting at 21–22 and ninth place in the East, and acquire an asset in exchange for one or multiple players who may not return next year.

A big swing the Warriors could take to clear Butler’s salary and compete immediately

Warriors receive: Michael Porter Jr., Day’Ron Sharpe

Michael Porter Jr., Day’Ron Sharpe Nets receive: Jimmy Butler, Gary Payton II, 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick swap, 2028 first-round pick

What could a mother lode package return for the Warriors?

Potential All-Star Michael Porter Jr. could provide the scoring power Golden State looks to replace in Butler’s absence, but they’d likely have to move Butler’s contract and multiple first-round picks to get a deal done. Dunleavy said he doesn’t “envision” trading Butler and his large contract due to the injury, but that doesn’t necessarily rule the thought out.

Acquiring Porter gives Steve Kerr an immediate second option alongside Curry and trims some salary with Porter slated to make $40.8 million next season compared to Butler’s $56.8 million. Porter is also nine years younger, leaving the potential for him to remain in the fold even after Curry calls it quits enticing. Again, though, those benefits would likely come at the cost of Butler going elsewhere.

Relinquishing multiple first-round picks is a tough pill for any front office to swallow. That’s especially true for the Warriors with the uncertainty that lies ahead. Golden State has tried to build its roster around two timelines, keeping most of its draft assets in the cupboard. Dunleavy may not want to send multiple picks out now after maintaining most of Golden State’s draft control for so long. Butler’s injury makes the Warriors’ situation dire, though, and the front office could be put in a position to make a big move now or never. In this scenario, Day’Ron Sharpe isn’t a name to look past as an impactful big who could both make the deal work salary wise and provide an impact. The Nets may want to keep him, but he could be somewhat expendable with Nic Claxton on the roster.

Garnering two impactful players in exchange for a package with one player who won’t see the court for the rest of the year won’t come cheap. We’ll have to wait and see whether Golden State is willing to take a big swing to move the needle immediately.

