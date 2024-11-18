Pros and Cons Through Four Games for Michigan State
There haven’t been any surprising outcomes for the Spartans this season. They have taken care of business against lesser teams, even if it hasn’t all been pretty. Meanwhile, continuing to lose against elite teams like the No.1 Kansas Jayhawks.
These first four games gave valuable information on how this new-look squad for Spartans coach Tom Izzo will perform.
Here are four takeaways on the Spartans through four games.
Pro: Attacking the glass
The Spartans have rebounded the ball extremely well, crashing the boards 41 times per game, ranking 30th in the country.
Senior guard Jaden Akins has been active on the glass, snatching seven rebounds a game.
Junior forward Jaxon Kohler leads the Spartans in rebounding despite coming off the bench for the first three games of the season.
Transfer center Syzmon Zapala will have to use his large frame to grab more rebounds. The 7-footer hasn’t been active on the boards, averaging just 4.5 rebounds per game.
Con: Poor 3-point shooting
As basketball has shifted towards favoring analytics, 3-point shooting has become even more important.
The Spartans are off to a slow start from behind the arc, shooting 20 percent as a team. Out of 364 Division I teams, there are only six teams in the country with a worse efficiency.
Akins was projected to be one of the best shooters for the Spartans. However, the senior has only made 2-of-16 from three-point range. Akins' shot will start to fall but as a number one option, his shooting must stay consistent.
Pro: Taking advantage from the free-throw line
The offense has been shaky at times but the best way to ease those struggles is getting to the free-throw line for easy points.
The Spartans have been able to get to the line 26 times a game on average, making them at an 80 percent clip.
Transfer forward Frankie Filder has struggled to score efficiently from the field, but he has made up for it at the free throw line. Against Bowling Green, Fiddler was a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe.
Last season, free throw shooting was one of the Spartans’ biggest detriments, making only 70 percent as a team. This year, there have been drastic improvements as the Spartans are currency shooting 80 percent from the line.
Con: Lack of turnovers created
Some say that the best offense is a good defense because of how valuable points off turnovers are.
Izzo has always preached being aggressive in transition but there haven't been many opportunities this year because the Spartans haven’t forced many turnovers.
Through four games the Spartans have averaged six steals per game, ranking 220th in the country.
Point Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has gained attention for his passing ability, but the redshirt freshman also has active hands on the defensive end. Fears leads the Spartans with 1.2 steals per game.
