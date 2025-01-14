REPORT: Analyst Holds Spartans in High Regard in Latest Rankings
The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 5-0) have been one of the most impressive teams over the past month and a half, winning nine-straight games and getting to their best start in Big Ten play since 2021-'22. They are making a case for Big Ten champs and national title contenders.
College basketball analyst and reporter Andy Katz released his weekly "Power 37," breaking down his personal rankings for the top 37 teams in the country. Katz held the Spartans in high regard as he slated them as the No. 9 team in the country.
"The Spartans have dominated the Big Ten, crushing the competition, including Northwestern, on the road Sunday." Katz wrote, as he gave a reasoning for each team's newfound ranking.
Katz previously had the Spartans at 15th and has moved them up six spots after a pair of impressive wins over Washington at home and Northwestern on the road with a point differential of +44 in those two contests.
The national Associated Press rankings have the Spartans just outside the top 10 at No. 12, but they have made a very strong case to be one of the 10 best teams in the nation. Michigan State is not just winning games; it is doing it in dominant fashion and disposing of other opponents early in the second half.
The Spartans will look ahead to a home conference battle with the Penn State Nittany Lions (12-5) on Wednesday night, and then, the real gauntlet schedule will begin. Over the course of the next month following the Penn State game, the Spartans will face five Big Ten teams ranked inside the top 20.
It all starts this Sunday at home with No. 19 Illinois (12-4), another team that has a strong chance to win the Big Ten regular-season title. Katz has them ranked No. 21 in his personal rankings and previews what's to come in the first of two matchups between the Spartans and Fighting Illini.
"The Big Ten schedulers did this right by ensuring two likely conference title contenders play twice this season," Katz wrote. "The key for the Illini will be whether or not Kasparas Jakucionis plays."
