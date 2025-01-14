REPORT: Richardson Linked to Eastern Conference Team in Mock Draft
The Michigan State Spartans have had an incredible season, largely due to the play of freshman guard Jase Richardson.
While the Spartans have improved in several other areas, Richardson has provided an impressive spark off the bench. The 19-year-old plays with a rare level of poise, collectiveness, and shot-making ability.
While the 2025 NBA Draft is over five months away, and MSU still has at least two months of its season to play, Richardson’s name is starting to come up in NBA league circles. His play has convinced many that he can be a future NBA player.
In fact, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic included Richardson in the first round of his latest mock draft, projecting him to be selected 21st overall by the Atlanta Hawks.
Here's what Vecenie wrote:
“Richardson is one of my favorites in this class. Yes, he’s a bit undersized, listed at 6-3 with some questions as to whether he reaches that threshold. But the guy just knows how to play. He’s always in the right spot. He’s incredibly smart and efficient both with his shooting and when he has the ball in his hands. He’s only averaging nine points per game right now, but he’s shooting 60 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3. He averages 2.2 assists versus only 0.8 turnovers. He rebounds for his size a bit and defends well. He cuts off the ball and has shown the ability to play on the ball. Richardson has been one of those players who, despite his lineage (he’s the son of former NBA player Jason Richardson), has always been underrated.”
Richardson averages 9.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 58 percent shooting from the field and 46.7 percent from the three-point range in 21.7 minutes.
Vecenie mentioned that Richardson’s size could make NBA general managers hesitant. Although he does not have a point guard skill set, he could be too short to play shooting guard at the professional level.
However, Richardson is a tough shot-maker and a smart defender who does not turn the ball over.
If he continues at this pace, Richardson has a great shot to go in the first round. Tom Izzo and many Spartan fans likely hope he comes back for another year, though.
