Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 2
The New York Knicks ended a successful month of December by stumbling in the fourth quarter against the Spurs on New Year’s Eve. They have a good chance to get back to their winning ways tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Knicks won three straight prior to that loss – including a three-point win in Atlanta –, and are still 10-3 in their last 13 games.
Meanwhile, the Hawks ended a seven-game skid with an upset win over the Timberwolves to close out 2025.
The oddsmakers have the Knicks as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Hawks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Hawks +7.5 (-110)
- Knicks -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +250
- Knicks: -310
Total
- 246.5 (Over -107/Under -116)
Hawks vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-ATL, MSG, SN
- Hawks record: 16-19
- Knicks record: 24-10
Hawks vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- RayJ Dennis – doubtful
- Nikola Djurisic – doubtful
- Caleb Houstan – doubtful
- Malik Williams – doubtful
- Trae Young – questionable
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – out
- Mitchell Robinson – questionable
- Landry Shamet – out
Hawks vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 13.5 Points (-116)
Kristaps Porzingis returned from nearly a month-long absence to put up 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting in Atlanta’s victory over Minnesota on Wednesday. He’ll now return to Madison Square Garden with his points prop set a tad too low.
The big man is averaging 18.9 points per game this season in Atlanta, which is right around his career average of 19.6. The Knicks have been strong against centers this season, though, holding them to just 16 points per game, the second-fewest in the league.
But even if they hold Porzingis to 16 points, we’re cashing our prop. He has 14+ points in all but one game this season, and that was a 13-point effort in just 23 minutes.
Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The Hawks and Knicks have both trended to the over this season, and last week’s meeting flew over the total in a 128-125 final. The total is now two points higher at 246.5, but that still isn’t high enough for these teams.
The Knicks average the third-most points in the league at 121.2, with the Hawks just behind them at 119.3. Atlanta allows 120.6 points per game, though, with New York at a much better 114.0.
I’d be surprised if both teams don’t get into the 120s here to go over the total yet again.
Pick: Over 246.5 (-107)
