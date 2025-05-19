REPORT: Spartans Deemed Top-15 Team in 'Way-Too-Early' Rankings
Michigan State women's basketball has only made one Final Four appearance in the program's history and has never won a national title.
Going into last season, the Spartans hadn't advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament since 2019. But head coach Robyn Fralick is on a mission, having led her team to The Big Dance in her first two years at the helm after the program had failed to reach the tournament the two years prior. Michigan State earned a 7-seed, its highest since 2016.
The outlook for next season is the best it has looked in a very long time. Fralick attacked the transfer portal and landed three great transfers, two of whom averaged double digits in scoring last season, including Jayln Brown, who averaged 18 points per game for Arizona State last season.
On top of those additions, Michigan State is returning Grace VanSlooten and Theryn Hallock, two of the team's top three leading scorers from last season.
The program also has two incoming four-star prospects in Jordan Ode and Amy Terrian.
High expectations surround the Spartans, as Michigan State was ranked 12th in On3's Talia Goodman's "way-too-early" 2025-26 rankings.
Here was Goodman's entire Top 25 rankings:
1. South Carolina
2. UConn
3. Texas
4. UCLA
5. LSU
6. Duke
7. Tennessee
8. Oklahoma
9. North Carolina
10. Michigan
11. NC State
12. Michigan State
13. Iowa State
14. Vanderbilt
15. Washington
16. Iowa
17. Minnesota
18. Kentucky
19. Louisville
20. TCU
21. Ohio State
22. Ole Miss
23. Kansas State
24. Maryland
25. Notre Dame
The Big Ten is once again expected to be a gauntlet, but per these rankings, Michigan State is anticipated to be the third-best team in the conference, trailing only bitter rival Michigan and UCLA, which got even better this offseason after making a Final Four appearance.
Michigan State was in the AP rankings for 14 straight weeks last season, its highest ranking having been the week of Dec. 16 when it came in at 15th in the nation.
A memorable year is within reach next season. The Spartans have a special opportunity to make some noise in the Big Ten and put together a deep postseason run with what will be a very deep roster.
You can follow along with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to also give us a follow on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.