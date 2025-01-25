REPORT: Where Recent Bracketology Has Spartans
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (13-6, 7-0) have pushed all the right buttons so far this season, currently riding an 11-game win streak and undefeated record in conference play. The latest ESPN Bracketology predictions were released on Friday and had the Spartans in a strong position.
As of 10:30 a.m. EST on Friday, ESPN's college basketball analyst and March Madness bracketology expert, Joe Lundari, had the Spartans projected as the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region in this year's NCAA Tournament. They would be playing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the first two rounds in these predictions.
From what has been shown so far this season, Michigan State is extremely deserving of a top-3 seed. A lot could change with 13 regular season games left, but if this group continues to play its brand of basketball, the final seed it receives in March will be similar to what is being shown now.
Lundari also had the Spartans as an automatic qualifier, meaning that he predicted them to win the Big Ten Tournament, which gives them an automatic bid to the tournament. He had them playing in the first round against No. 13 South Alabama, projected Sun Belt champions.
A Big Ten regular-season title and conference tournament title would almost certainly lock up any of the top 3 seeds for the Green and White. The latest win over then-No. 19 Illinois was a strong statement, letting the rest of the conference know that this group is out for blood this year.
Per Lunardi's projections, if the tournament were to start today, there would be several familiar foes that the Spartans would have to face early on. The rest of the Midwest Region includes No. 4 seed Michigan, No. 10 North Carolina and No. 2 Kansas, all teams that Michigan State has immense experience against.
There is still room for the Spartans to improve and become an even higher seed, but a top-3 seeding is always a leg up. With the toughest part of its schedule starting in early February, this team could become a top-2 seed or fall back to a 4 or 5, depending on the results.
