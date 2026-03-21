Social Media Reacts to MSU's Advancement to Sweet 16
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Michigan State is coming off a very dominant 92-67 performance in the first round of March Madness vs North Dakota State. Carson Cooper had a great game with a 20 point 10 rebound double double. Now Michigan State looks to make it back to the Sweet Sixteen with a win vs. the Louisville Cardinals.
Lets see how MSU fans react to the Spartans' second-round game.
First Half
The Spartans would play great defense to start the game forcing a shot clock violation. However a turnover and missed shot from Scott allows the Cardinals to take a 4-0 lead.
Michiigan State then goes on a 5-0 run Staring off with a Coen Carr corner three.
At the first tv timeout, Michigan State and Louisville would be tied at seven a piece. Michigan State has done a good job on defense, forcing three turnovers with two being offensive fouls caused by Jeremy Fears.
Out of the timeout, Michigan State goes on a 7-0 run, then Isaac McKneely hits a deep three.
Louisville would make a little run of their own, then MSU goes on another run to go up seven at the second tv timeout.
Carson Cooper knocks down a last second three to give the Spartans a 10 point lead.
Luoisville then goes on a quick 7-0 run and cut the MSU lead down to three.
While Michigan State still has a four point lead, they have been making silly turnovers that have allowed Louisville to stay in the game.
Trey Fort with a four point play to give the Spartans back up to a seven point lead.
After a missed final shot from Kur Teng, Michigan State leads the Cardinals 36-31. Michigan State needs to cut down on the turnovers if they want to adavnce to the next round.
Second Half
Michigan State would start off good on the offensive end driving to the basket. Coen Carr would have two slams, and Louisville would take a quick timeout.
Michigan State continues to struggle with turnovers with 12 now, still allowing Louisville to stay in the game.
Trey Fort giving the Spartanss great minutes off the bench with 10 points and going 3-4 from deep.
Both teams still fighting as the third tv timout is underway with just under eight minutes remaining.
Out of the timeout, Coen Carr hits a great close range shot plus the foul to give the Spartans some momentum up eight. Then on the defensive end, Carr plays great on ball defense and gets a big time block.
Louisville's Vangelis Zougris would then get called for a flagrent foul on Jaxon Kohler.
MSU would capitalize on the free throws and Kohler would knock down a three for a five point swing, putting the Spartans up 13.
With a minute to go, Michigan State leads by 11. Jeremy Fears with another great game with 10 points and a program high in a NCAA tournament game 15 assists.
Michigan State Beats the cardinals 77-69 and advance to the sweet sixteen to play the winner of UCLA and UCONN.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.