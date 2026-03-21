Social Media Reacts to MSU's Advancement to Sweet 16

Michigan State is coming off a very dominant 92-67 performance in the first round of March Madness vs North Dakota State. Carson Cooper had a great game with a 20 point 10 rebound double double. Now Michigan State looks to make it back to the Sweet Sixteen with a win vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

Lets see how MSU fans react to the Spartans' second-round game.

First Half

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. looks on during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The Spartans would play great defense to start the game forcing a shot clock violation. However a turnover and missed shot from Scott allows the Cardinals to take a 4-0 lead.

Cmon MSU — Tam (@TAM20___) March 21, 2026

Michiigan State then goes on a 5-0 run Staring off with a Coen Carr corner three.

coen carr hitting corner 3s on my screen, we are truly in march madness — ✌️ (@dhemp_) March 21, 2026

At the first tv timeout, Michigan State and Louisville would be tied at seven a piece. Michigan State has done a good job on defense, forcing three turnovers with two being offensive fouls caused by Jeremy Fears.

Jeremy Fears draws a second Off Foul on Louisville. Important plays that won’t show up as kind on a stat sheet — J P S (@JPSpartan) March 21, 2026

Out of the timeout, Michigan State goes on a 7-0 run, then Isaac McKneely hits a deep three.

Kur Teng BANGGGGGGGG



MSU on a 9-0 run. Broken by a McKneely three. — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) March 21, 2026

Louisville would make a little run of their own, then MSU goes on another run to go up seven at the second tv timeout.

U12 timeout:

MSU 19, Louisville 12



Pace is really picking up in this one, but Michigan State has the upper hand. Fears basically just overthrew a touchdown pass to Ward for a turnover, though. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) March 21, 2026

Carson Cooper knocks down a last second three to give the Spartans a 10 point lead.

They got Carson Cooper hitting 3’s now gg😭 — Infrared (@InfraredBets) March 21, 2026

Luoisville then goes on a quick 7-0 run and cut the MSU lead down to three.

Need msu to kick it into high gear plz — C O U R T (@keeeeeeks_) March 21, 2026

While Michigan State still has a four point lead, they have been making silly turnovers that have allowed Louisville to stay in the game.

I don’t think MSU or Louisville should be happy with their first 15 minutes here.



Fears has been off and the turnovers have been consistent. On the doopsie, Louisville is a 3 PT shooting team that isn’t making threes. — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) March 21, 2026

Trey Fort with a four point play to give the Spartans back up to a seven point lead.

ITS A TREY FORT MARCH — Evan Greenfield (@EvanGreenfield6) March 21, 2026

After a missed final shot from Kur Teng, Michigan State leads the Cardinals 36-31. Michigan State needs to cut down on the turnovers if they want to adavnce to the next round.

HALF-

MSU 36, Louisville 31



An OK half for the Spartans, but nine turnovers make one think they could easily be up by more. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) March 21, 2026

Second Half

Michigan State would start off good on the offensive end driving to the basket. Coen Carr would have two slams, and Louisville would take a quick timeout.

Coen Carr you beautiful athletic freak of nature #MSU — Nick Laubach (@Nick_Laubach) March 21, 2026

Michigan State continues to struggle with turnovers with 12 now, still allowing Louisville to stay in the game.

These turnovers are going to give me a stroke — Very Depressed Giants, Yankees, Nets, and MSU Fan (@WakaFlockaFleet) March 21, 2026

Trey Fort giving the Spartanss great minutes off the bench with 10 points and going 3-4 from deep.

I LOVE TREY FORT — Ben Gowans (@BenGowans29) March 21, 2026

Both teams still fighting as the third tv timout is underway with just under eight minutes remaining.

U8 timeout:

MSU 55, Louisville 50



Down the stretch we go. The Spartans have led this entire half, but UL hasn't gone away and is one quick strike away still. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) March 21, 2026

Out of the timeout, Coen Carr hits a great close range shot plus the foul to give the Spartans some momentum up eight. Then on the defensive end, Carr plays great on ball defense and gets a big time block.

Coen Carr is a once in a lifetime talent. — 𝙏𝙊𝙈 𝙄𝙕𝙕𝙊 𝙀𝙉𝙅𝙊𝙔𝙀𝙍 (@BleedinGreen98) March 21, 2026

Louisville's Vangelis Zougris would then get called for a flagrent foul on Jaxon Kohler.

Louisville just hacking MSU players on defense — Motorcityfightingkitties (@PassMeAColdBurr) March 21, 2026

MSU would capitalize on the free throws and Kohler would knock down a three for a five point swing, putting the Spartans up 13.

If Coen Carr and Jaxon Kohler are banging threes just give Michigan State their Final Four spot — WBR (@W_B_Rick) March 21, 2026

With a minute to go, Michigan State leads by 11. Jeremy Fears with another great game with 10 points and a program high in a NCAA tournament game 15 assists.

Jeremy Fears is playing like he’s pissed off he wasn’t named 1st Team All American. 15 assists in a Second Round game is wild. — Ethan Merrill (@_ethanjmerrill) March 21, 2026

Michigan State Beats the cardinals 77-69 and advance to the sweet sixteen to play the winner of UCLA and UCONN.