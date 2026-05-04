What MSU Can Expect From Kaleb Glenn in Return

Perhaps Michigan State's best transfer portal addition last season hasn't played for the team yet.

Former Florida Atlantic transfer Kaleb Glenn missed the entirety of the 2025-26 season with a knee injury that he suffered shortly after arriving at MSU. His recovery during the season went very well, though, and Glenn was well enough to help out on the team's scout teams later on in the season.

Glenn's Strengths on the Floor

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Kaleb Glenn (8) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bringing Glenn back from injury adds another nice three-point threat to the rotation. Glenn made 41.0% of his threes while playing for FAU in 2024-25, on a real volume of 3.4 attempts per game. He's somebody Michigan State can rely on to stick a triple or two from the corner.

For somebody listed at 6-foot-7 who will likely play small forward and power forward, that can really help MSU's floor spacing. It was also a big leap from his shooting as a freshman at Louisville, where he went just 1-for-9.

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with injured transfer Kaleb Glenn during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a lot more to Glenn's game than shooting, though. Glenn made 61.3% of his two-pointers during his season with the Owls, which was the sixth-best mark in the AAC. He ultimately averaged 12.6 points per game during his lone year with Florida Atlantic, receiving Second Team all-conference honors.

Glenn can pretend to be a guard for a moment, put the ball on the deck, take it to the rim, and is athletic enough to rise above the iron for dunks. Glenn had 33 slams during the 2024-25 season, according to Torvik. Among returning Spartans, only the ultra-athletic Coen Carr had more (67) dunks this past campaign.

Projecting Glenn's Role on Team

Louisville basketball's Kaleb Glenn (10) dunked against Boston College during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Mar. 9, 2024. | Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The way things currently stand, Glenn is in a position to either be a starter or the team's sixth man this coming year. It will be a challenge for him to earn a starting spot, especially after a major injury. Carr is a lock to be a starter next season, and Jordan Scott is definitely a bit of a roadblock for Glenn from getting into the starting five, too.

Glenn will see a heavy dose of minutes, though. He can switch between playing the three and the four, meaning he can quickly come into the game whenever Scott or Carr come off the floor. More minutes might be available at the three, since Cam Ward and Jesse McCulloch will probably be getting some bench minutes at the four.

Louisville basketball's Kaleb Glenn (10) was fouled by Boston College's Armani Mighty (2) during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Mar. 9, 2024. | Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK