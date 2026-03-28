Social Media Reacts to MSU's Sweet 16 Loss to UConn
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Michigan State has played great through its first two games in the NCAA tournament. After a 25-point win against North Dakota State, the Spartans beat Louisville, 77-69. Jeremy Fears and Coen Carr have been great so far and will need to be great against UConn.
Lets see how Spartan fans react to the game against the Huskies.
First Half
MSU scorers quick of the tip off with a open Jaxon Kohler layup.
Michigan State not finding much rythem on offense, and have had some misscomunications on defense resulting in two open threes for UConn.
Michigan State having trouble with the Huskies constant movement without the basketball, the Spartans have only one point through six minutes of the game.
Everything is going right for UConn, and everything has gone wrong for the Spartans. At the second tv timeout, UConn leads 21-6. The Spartans have shot a combined 2-15 from the field with three turnovers.
Coen Carr gets the Spartans their first field goal in nearly nine minutes.
Michigan State continutes to struggle on the defensive end of the floor. Tarris Reed has ben dominant in the paint, and the two big lineup has not worked as the Huskies are 6-8 shooting from the perimeter.
Michigan State has shot a combined 7-25 from the field and have not been able to take care of the ball with five turnovers.
Michigan State staring to go on a bit of a run, cutting the deficet down to 10 with two minutes remaining in the second half.
Michigan State plays much better to end the first half. After being down by 19, the Spartans have cut the deficet down to eight.
2nd Half
Michigan State starting out the second half with much more aggresivness and have cut the UConn lead down to three.
Coen Carr playing with so much energy and has made an inpact on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
UConn able to finally get on the score board in the second half with a Mullins three. Then a Tarris Reed fast break slam puts the Huskies back up by six at the first tv timeout.
Michigan State has been a completly different team in this second half. Jaxon Kohler gives the Spartans their first lead since the score was 4-3.
UConn makes good defensive stands and have now taken a seven point lead with five minutes remaining.
Michigan State still fighting with under two minutes and a Carson Cooper slam puts them within one.
Jeremy Fears and Alex Karaban trade threes. Tarris Reed gets fouled with under a minute to play.
Alex Karaban makes both free throws to give UConn a three point lead. Michigan Stae takes crucial time off the clock then Kur Teng shoots a three and misses, however on the rebound Carson Cooper gets fouled giving him two free throws. Cooper makes the first and misses the second.
Tarris Reed is fouled and makes both free throws, putting the game away and giving the Huskies a 67-63 win.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.