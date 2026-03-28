Social Media Reacts to MSU's Sweet 16 Loss to UConn

Michigan State has played great through its first two games in the NCAA tournament. After a 25-point win against North Dakota State, the Spartans beat Louisville, 77-69. Jeremy Fears and Coen Carr have been great so far and will need to be great against UConn.

Lets see how Spartan fans react to the game against the Huskies.

First Half

MSU scorers quick of the tip off with a open Jaxon Kohler layup.

Well, LET'S GO SPARTANS. — tom in salem (@tominsalem) March 28, 2026

Michigan State not finding much rythem on offense, and have had some misscomunications on defense resulting in two open threes for UConn.

MSU making too many mistakes already 🤯 — Jalena Hurts (is it 🏈 season yet era) (@OldFashionQn) March 28, 2026

Michigan State having trouble with the Huskies constant movement without the basketball, the Spartans have only one point through six minutes of the game.

why does it feel like msu has to play offense on impossible mode — Bobby Highsmitj (@BHighsmitj) March 28, 2026

Everything is going right for UConn, and everything has gone wrong for the Spartans. At the second tv timeout, UConn leads 21-6. The Spartans have shot a combined 2-15 from the field with three turnovers.

MSU is done. They can’t hang with the pace — Zach (@ScootsZach) March 28, 2026

Coen Carr gets the Spartans their first field goal in nearly nine minutes.

Coen Carr has made Michigan State's first field goal in 8:47 of game time.



It's 25-8. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) March 28, 2026

Michigan State continutes to struggle on the defensive end of the floor. Tarris Reed has ben dominant in the paint, and the two big lineup has not worked as the Huskies are 6-8 shooting from the perimeter.

“Tarris Reed is playing like Willis Reed”



Ian Eagle is the best ❤️ — Scott Turken (@Turk0219) March 28, 2026

Michigan State has shot a combined 7-25 from the field and have not been able to take care of the ball with five turnovers.

MSU can’t even get a good look off offensively…. — 313Realist (@313Realist) March 28, 2026

Michigan State staring to go on a bit of a run, cutting the deficet down to 10 with two minutes remaining in the second half.

Timeout, UConn.

UConn 33, MSU 23



Hey, the deficit is down to 10 with 2:01 to go in the half. Spartans have made four shots in a row now. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) March 28, 2026

Michigan State plays much better to end the first half. After being down by 19, the Spartans have cut the deficet down to eight.

Suppose you could ask

How MSU is only down 8 but the answer is toughness — Theater In College Hoops (@CBBTheater) March 28, 2026

2nd Half

Michigan State starting out the second half with much more aggresivness and have cut the UConn lead down to three.

MSU is hooping now — I tweet (@mrc__suave22) March 28, 2026

Coen Carr playing with so much energy and has made an inpact on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Coen Carr getting active !! — Parlay Posse (@theparlayposse4) March 28, 2026

UConn able to finally get on the score board in the second half with a Mullins three. Then a Tarris Reed fast break slam puts the Huskies back up by six at the first tv timeout.

UConn gets a couple of breaks. Officials call held ball, that'll lead to a media timeout. 15:17 remaining, MSU trails 34-40. #MSUvsUCONN — Lansing Sports Network (@LNSSportNetwork) March 28, 2026

Michigan State has been a completly different team in this second half. Jaxon Kohler gives the Spartans their first lead since the score was 4-3.

Jaxon Kohler we love you — JD 🧙‍♂️🧀 🐅 (@JDGenkin) March 28, 2026

UConn makes good defensive stands and have now taken a seven point lead with five minutes remaining.

MSU has had three shots that hung on the rim and none of them went in. Now down 7 points — Nate Moulton (@nathanjmoulton) March 28, 2026

Michigan State still fighting with under two minutes and a Carson Cooper slam puts them within one.

Lets go MSU! — Samurai Jack (@__DonPablo) March 28, 2026

Jeremy Fears and Alex Karaban trade threes. Tarris Reed gets fouled with under a minute to play.

MSU vs UConn coming down to the wire — Tj Petrill (@petrill_tj) March 28, 2026

Alex Karaban makes both free throws to give UConn a three point lead. Michigan Stae takes crucial time off the clock then Kur Teng shoots a three and misses, however on the rebound Carson Cooper gets fouled giving him two free throws. Cooper makes the first and misses the second.

MSU should have called a timeout when Fears picked up his dribble. Now intentionally miss and quick shot or quick foul. — MI2TX (@SpartanFourLife) March 28, 2026

Tarris Reed is fouled and makes both free throws, putting the game away and giving the Huskies a 67-63 win.