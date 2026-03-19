Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Victory over NDSU
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After finishing the season 25-6 in the regular season, Michigan State lost in its first game of the Big Ten tournament to UCLA. Jeremy Fears would have a big game with 21 points on 7-14 shooting from the field and 2-3 from three-point range, while also dishing out 13 assists. Ultimately, it wasn't enough for the Spartans as they would fall 88-84.
With their loss to UCLA, the Spartans fell to a three seed in the NCAA tournament and look to make a run, starting with a victory over 14-seed North Dakota State. Let's see how Spartans fans react to the game.
First Half
Through the first five minutes, the big man duo of Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler have led the Spartans with four and three. However, the Bison have good on the offensive end making four of their five shots from the field.
Michigan State gets the offense going with Cam Ward and Trey Fort making plays off the bench with four points each. Then Jaxon Kohler knocks down an open three to give the Spartans an 11 point lead, forcing the Bison to call a timeout.
Jeremy Fears has done a great job getting his teammates involded having six of the teams eight assists.
Giving Fears some rest, Denham Wojick gets to the basket for a nice layup, and a nice floater.
Cam Ward is having a great game through the first half with eight points off the bench, along with two blocks and a steal.
Coen Carr would have a bad turnover but would make up for it with a nice block after night jumping on a pump fake. The on the break Jeremy Fears finds Carr for an ally oop.
At the end of the first half, Michigan State leads with a 20 point lead. Carson Cooper led the Spartans in scoring with 14 points and Jeremy Fears has nine assists and only two points. After back to back losses, Michigan State isnt overlooking anyone.
Second Half
Michigan State would continue its dominance from the first half into the second half as the Spartans would outscore the Bison 16-10. Carson Cooper would stay perfect from the field going 6-6 for 18 points while also knocking down 6-6 free throws.
After the Biston would get friendly bounces and score, Coen Carr and Cam Ward would have back to back slams to keep the score in double digits.
Michigan State is having a great night shooting the rock from three going 8-15.
North Dakota State is starting to go on a 8-0 run to bring the deficate down to 17 with five minutes remaining.
However, Michigan State would finish the job and blow out North Dakota State 92-67. Carson Cooper had a phenomenal game with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Cam Ward would shoot a perfect 6-6 from the field for 13 points off the bench.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.