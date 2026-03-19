Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Victory over NDSU

After finishing the season 25-6 in the regular season, Michigan State lost in its first game of the Big Ten tournament to UCLA. Jeremy Fears would have a big game with 21 points on 7-14 shooting from the field and 2-3 from three-point range, while also dishing out 13 assists. Ultimately, it wasn't enough for the Spartans as they would fall 88-84.

With their loss to UCLA, the Spartans fell to a three seed in the NCAA tournament and look to make a run, starting with a victory over 14-seed North Dakota State. Let's see how Spartans fans react to the game.

First Half

Michigan State's Coen Carr watches a free throw go up during a game against North Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Through the first five minutes, the big man duo of Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler have led the Spartans with four and three. However, the Bison have good on the offensive end making four of their five shots from the field.

First media timeout here during MSU-NDSU. After each team scored on their first two possessions, the defenses have picked up to force four turnovers and multiple missed shots. Bison lead 8-7 with 15:53 left in the first. — Tyler Hathaway (@tj_hathaway) March 19, 2026

Michigan State gets the offense going with Cam Ward and Trey Fort making plays off the bench with four points each. Then Jaxon Kohler knocks down an open three to give the Spartans an 11 point lead, forcing the Bison to call a timeout.

Timeout, NDSU.

MSU 21, NDSU 10



Just like that, the Spartans explode for a 16-2 run to open up an 11-point lead. Good stuff from Trey Fort and Cam Ward there, too. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) March 19, 2026

Jeremy Fears has done a great job getting his teammates involded having six of the teams eight assists.

Jeremy Fears would be the starting point guard on every team in the country — Daily MSU (@daily_msu) March 19, 2026

Giving Fears some rest, Denham Wojick gets to the basket for a nice layup, and a nice floater.

Denham Wojcik has officially outscored LeBron James in NCAA Tournament games #History — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) March 19, 2026

Cam Ward is having a great game through the first half with eight points off the bench, along with two blocks and a steal.

Cam Ward is the swing factor for this team in March. When he’s good it’s OUT LOUD in your face good. When he struggles it’s a palpable. Couldn’t ask for a better start tonight. He’s been LOCKED in!! — DK (@SpartanHoops_DK) March 19, 2026

Coen Carr would have a bad turnover but would make up for it with a nice block after night jumping on a pump fake. The on the break Jeremy Fears finds Carr for an ally oop.

Petition to make Coen Carr wear those undershirts for every game bc he is always on another level when he wears them — Cam Ward (@iheartcamward) March 19, 2026

At the end of the first half, Michigan State leads with a 20 point lead. Carson Cooper led the Spartans in scoring with 14 points and Jeremy Fears has nine assists and only two points. After back to back losses, Michigan State isnt overlooking anyone.

HALF-

MSU 45, NDSU



Great half for the Spartans, who are comfortably ahead at the break. Cooper has 14 points, Fears has 9 assists. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) March 19, 2026

Second Half

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler looks on during a game against North Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State would continue its dominance from the first half into the second half as the Spartans would outscore the Bison 16-10. Carson Cooper would stay perfect from the field going 6-6 for 18 points while also knocking down 6-6 free throws.

MSU looking like the most impressive team of the first round so far next to Nebraska. — MSU Lantern (Fitz Apologist) (@gogreen517) March 19, 2026

After the Biston would get friendly bounces and score, Coen Carr and Cam Ward would have back to back slams to keep the score in double digits.

Cam Ward cooking in the tourney — Harlem’s Dad (@SkeezeeWonder) March 19, 2026

FLIGHT 55 SOARS ONCE MORE as Coen Carr SLAMS IT DOWN! #MSUvsNDSU — Lansing Sports Network (@LNSSportNetwork) March 19, 2026

Michigan State is having a great night shooting the rock from three going 8-15.

MSU leads 76-51 with 7:58 left in the game. The Spartans are currently shooting 8-15 (53.3%) from three, while the Bison are 4-21 (19%). MSU has 23 assists on 28 made baskets. pic.twitter.com/ADY2uluGT7 — Spartans Illustrated (@Spartans_Illo) March 19, 2026

North Dakota State is starting to go on a 8-0 run to bring the deficate down to 17 with five minutes remaining.

Bison are ROLLING! 🤯 NDSU on an 8-0 run, now 76-59 vs MSU with 5:44 left in the 2nd. Make that a 7-0 run NOW! 🔥 Carson Cooper dominates with 20 pts. This momentum is surging! #GoBison — N-Rant Team ⛹️‍♂️ (@NRantTeam) March 19, 2026

However, Michigan State would finish the job and blow out North Dakota State 92-67. Carson Cooper had a phenomenal game with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Cam Ward would shoot a perfect 6-6 from the field for 13 points off the bench.