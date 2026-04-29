Why MSU Built To Compete for National Title Next Season

Michigan State had a quiet offseason after finishing the year on a disappointing note. While the Spartans retained much of their roster from last season, Tom Izzo made a few key moves to improve the team. The most notable addition was Anton Bonke, a transfer from Charlotte, who fills the void left by graduating seniors Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper.

Both Bonke and Jeremy Fears have entered the NBA Draft while maintaining their college eligibility, and it appears both will return to East Lansing. With a weaker draft class this year compared to last, their chances of being selected improve significantly by waiting another season.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) brings the ball up court during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

When Fears and Bonke officially announce their return, Michigan State will immediately be viewed as a National Championship contender and a potential top-five team in the country. Not everyone agrees with that lofty ranking, however. CBS Sports analyst Gary Parrish placed the Spartans just outside the top five at No. 6 in his updated preseason rankings, writing:

"This ranking is based on the Spartans returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott and Cam Ward -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke and four-star prospects Ethan Taylor, Carlos Medlock Jr., Julius Avent and Jasiah Jervis."

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) shoots during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Why Michigan State Should Be a Top-Five Team

Jeremy Fears was one of the best point guards in the country last season, averaging over 15 points per game and leading the nation in assists at 9.4 per game. However, teams found a blueprint: if you could contain Fears offensively, Michigan State struggled to find a secondary scorer. Next season should be a different story.

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Kaleb Glenn (8) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

New Pieces

The Spartans will have multiple players capable of creating their own shot alongside Fears. Jordan Scott showed flashes of potential as a true freshman. Jasiah Jervis, recently elevated to a 5-star prospect, adds another dynamic offensive weapon. Kaleb Glenn, who missed all of last season due to injury, returns as another option capable of creating offense independently.

Coen Carr moves back to power forward, a more natural position for him, where he can exploit mismatches against slower big men. Entering his senior season, Carr has made strides in his perimeter shooting and has shown a reliable mid-range game. His improved skill set makes him a versatile and valuable piece on both ends of the floor.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) drives to the basket against North Dakota State Bison guard Andy Stefonowicz (5) during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bonke brings rim protection, rebounding, and post scoring to an otherwise perimeter-heavy roster. Cam Ward and Kur Teng add reliable depth off the bench, while freshmen Ethan Taylor, CJ Medlock, and Julius Avent round out a recruiting class that gives Izzo more flexibility in how he deploys his lineups.