Social Media Reacts to MSU's Victory vs. Ohio State

Michigan State basketball got a much needed win against UCLA. After losing three of its last four games, MSU put on a defensive masterclass against the Bruins, holding them to 37% shooting from the field and 32% from three.

Now the Spartans face of against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are coming off a huge win against Wisconsin and will look to add another win to get off the bubble of the NCAA tournoment.

Lets see how Spartan fans react to the game.

First Half

Michigan State's Kur Teng shoots a three during a game against Ohio State at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State and Ohio State have not had much offensive sucess and Michigan State has had turnover problems with four at the first media timeout.

U-16 timeout:

MSU 4, OSU 2



Sloppy game so far. Both players have somebody with two fouls are are a combined 3-for-11 from the floor. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) February 22, 2026

Coen Carr would a monster slam to give the Spartans a 4-2 lead, giving the Spartans some momentum.

Coen Carr is insane man 😂#MSU — Noah Love (@Noahnolimilove) February 22, 2026

Michigan State is still struggling on offense. Ohio State is playing in a 2-3 zone defense and is forcing the Spartans into tough shots.

Timeout (TV) MSU leads 9-8. Scoring continues to come at a rarity, does not help that the Spartans are already up to 5 turnovers wasting possessions. 11:24 remains in the 1st — Alex Kutchey (@AlexKutchey) February 22, 2026

Ohio State would take the lead and go on an 8-0 run.

I like Ohio State’s collective defensive effort… Hasn’t made anything easy on Sparty especially on their bigs — Connor Schuh (@connorhschuh) February 22, 2026

Michigan State would continue to struggle on the offensive side of the ball, shooting just 8-27 from the field.

This is terrible offense so far @MSU_Basketball not sure who the shooting coach is for Michigan State but that dude needs to be fired. — RC (@Tizzle1105) February 22, 2026

While Michigan States shooting has been bad, the Spartans are only down three points at halftime. Bruce Thornton has been carrying the Buckeyes with 16 of the Buckeyes 26 points. Michigan State has been score by committee with Carson Cooper leading with six.

Bruce Thornton has the Buckeyes right there in this one. Michigan State doesn’t have a soul who can guard him. — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleBL) February 22, 2026

Second Half

Michigan State's Coen Carr shoots a free throw during a game against Ohio State at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State is still trying to find a grove on offense. Jeremy Fears will hit a big three point shot to give the Spartans some momentum.

MSU trying find their groove in the 2nd half. Fears from downtown makes it 31-28. 17 minutes remaining. #MSUvsOSU — Lansing Sports Network (@LNSSportNetwork) February 22, 2026

After a great defensive effort, Jordan Scott would get fouled while shooting a three heading into the first Media timeout. Michigan State gaining momentum and looking to take the lead for thetime since the score was 9-8.

Jordan scott is such a smart player. Elite IQ combined with talent - gonna be a stud next year if he stays — sparty capper (@spartycapper) February 22, 2026

Kur Teng has had a few shots go in&out, costing the Spartans atleast five points.

Kur Teng with zero points this half despite trying everything to get a bucket. Some visible frustration from him as MSU enters the huddle.



Spartans need points from him to attempt to break this back and forth with the Buckeyes. — Spartans Illustrated (@Spartans_Illo) February 22, 2026

As Michigan State starters get a breather, Ohio State regains the lead. At the second media timeout, Ohio State is up 43-40.

U-12 timeout:

Ohio State 43, Michigan State 40



MSU has ramped its offense up again, but the Buckeyes are starting to find answers to the Spartans' defense that just had several bench guys in.



Fears, Kohler, and Cooper seem ready to check in. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) February 22, 2026

Coming out of the timeout, Jordan Scott would hit a big three to tie the game. After a Ohio State bucket, Jaxon Kohler would make the elbow jumper to tie the game right back at 45.

I’ve never been mad at Jordan Scott. He’s always doing the right thing — TorresMuse (@detroitontop313) February 22, 2026

Jeremy Fears knocks down two key free throws. After a great defensive stand Jeremy Fears would dump the ball to Carson Cooper for a two point layup. This Would force Ohio State to call a timeout.

I still can’t wrap my head around Carson cooper being this good after what I watched 3 years ago — Thomas Salvati (@ThomasSalvati) February 22, 2026

Michigan State would start to go on a run and break away from the Buckeyes and Jordan Scott would give the Spartans a 10 point lead.

Jordan Scott, ice water in his veins. he gets the bucket to put MSU up 10 — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) February 22, 2026

Ohio State would continue to fight and not give up. With 20 second remaining Ohio State would score a quick bucket, Coen Carr would miss both free throws and Thornton would run down the court for another Ohio State layup bringing the deficit down to three with 14 seconds left.

Can we not give me a heart attack msu??? — Travon (@whoistravon_) February 22, 2026

Jordan Scott would go 1-2 from the line, however Thornton would miss the three and Carson Cooper would seal the win with making both free throws after being fouled. Michigan State wins 66-60.

Victory for MSU! 22-5! 💚🤍 — Zach Gendron (@iAmGendron) February 22, 2026

