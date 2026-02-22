Social Media Reacts to MSU's Victory vs. Ohio State
In this story:
Michigan State basketball got a much needed win against UCLA. After losing three of its last four games, MSU put on a defensive masterclass against the Bruins, holding them to 37% shooting from the field and 32% from three.
Now the Spartans face of against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are coming off a huge win against Wisconsin and will look to add another win to get off the bubble of the NCAA tournoment.
Lets see how Spartan fans react to the game.
First Half
Michigan State and Ohio State have not had much offensive sucess and Michigan State has had turnover problems with four at the first media timeout.
Coen Carr would a monster slam to give the Spartans a 4-2 lead, giving the Spartans some momentum.
Michigan State is still struggling on offense. Ohio State is playing in a 2-3 zone defense and is forcing the Spartans into tough shots.
Ohio State would take the lead and go on an 8-0 run.
Michigan State would continue to struggle on the offensive side of the ball, shooting just 8-27 from the field.
While Michigan States shooting has been bad, the Spartans are only down three points at halftime. Bruce Thornton has been carrying the Buckeyes with 16 of the Buckeyes 26 points. Michigan State has been score by committee with Carson Cooper leading with six.
Second Half
Michigan State is still trying to find a grove on offense. Jeremy Fears will hit a big three point shot to give the Spartans some momentum.
After a great defensive effort, Jordan Scott would get fouled while shooting a three heading into the first Media timeout. Michigan State gaining momentum and looking to take the lead for thetime since the score was 9-8.
Kur Teng has had a few shots go in&out, costing the Spartans atleast five points.
As Michigan State starters get a breather, Ohio State regains the lead. At the second media timeout, Ohio State is up 43-40.
Coming out of the timeout, Jordan Scott would hit a big three to tie the game. After a Ohio State bucket, Jaxon Kohler would make the elbow jumper to tie the game right back at 45.
Jeremy Fears knocks down two key free throws. After a great defensive stand Jeremy Fears would dump the ball to Carson Cooper for a two point layup. This Would force Ohio State to call a timeout.
Michigan State would start to go on a run and break away from the Buckeyes and Jordan Scott would give the Spartans a 10 point lead.
Ohio State would continue to fight and not give up. With 20 second remaining Ohio State would score a quick bucket, Coen Carr would miss both free throws and Thornton would run down the court for another Ohio State layup bringing the deficit down to three with 14 seconds left.
Jordan Scott would go 1-2 from the line, however Thornton would miss the three and Carson Cooper would seal the win with making both free throws after being fouled. Michigan State wins 66-60.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's draw when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.