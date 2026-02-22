How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Meeting vs. Ohio State

Michigan State is looking to pick up some more momentum at the tail end of its regular season.

The 15th-ranked Spartans (21-5 overall, 11-4 Big Ten), revealed on Saturday to currently be a 4 seed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, seemed to return to a more formidable form during their last game, a 82-59 blowout win over UCLA . the new question is whether MSU can keep it up.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott warms up for a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

Next up is the team's second-to-last home game of the season, this one being against Ohio State (17-9, 9-6). The Buckeyes are coming off a big win in Columbus over No. 24 Wisconsin, but are a team still very much fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives.

This will be the 145th all-time meeting between MSU and OSU, with the Spartans holding an 81-63 advantage. Here's how you can watch:

TV Info

Michigan State's Coen Carr looks on during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play); Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler shoots a free throw during a game against Indiana at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 83 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

More on Sunday's Game

Michigan State's Tom Izzo watches the action from the sideline during a game vs. Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This is a game Michigan State really should win if it wants to deserve getting a top-4 seed on Selection Sunday. The Spartans still have two massive road games remaining at No. 7 Purdue next Thursday and then at No. 1 Michigan on Sunday, March 8.

A win here against Ohio State, ranked 38th in the NET, would be a Quad 2 home victory, which essentially maintains the status quo. Losing it would be damaging to MSU's resume; the only non-Quad 1 loss for Michigan State to this point is the defeat at Minnesota on Feb. 4.

MSU won the only meeting between these two teams last year, 69-62, with that game being in Columbus. Szymon Zapala actually led the Spartans with 15 points that night, which also ended up being his highest scoring output during his lone year at Michigan State.

It's a different game this year, though. One constant is still that Bruce Thornton has to be priority No. 1 for MSU's defense. Thornton just surpassed 2,000 career points and is averaging nearly 20 points per game this season.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. directs traffic during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game vs. Ohio State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW