Why Fears, Resilient Spartans Have Michigan’s Full Focus

Michigan State basketball pulled off one of its most impressive comeback victories in recent memory on the road against Rutgers. After trailing by 12 points in the second half against the Scarlet Knights, Jeremy Fears took control, leading the Spartans on a furious rally that forced the game into overtime. In the extra period, Michigan State seized momentum and secured the victory.

After scoring just two points in the first half, Fears erupted for 17 points in the second half and added 10 more in overtime. He finished with a new career high of 29 points, along with nine assists, and was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, shooting 16-of-17.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, talks with Jeremy Fears Jr. during the first half in the game against Maryland on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears wasn’t the only Spartan who contributed in the win. Coen Carr quietly scored 13 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper each added 12 points, with Kohler shooting 4-of-10 and Cooper 5-of-10 from the field. Cooper also made his presence felt defensively, grabbing 14 rebounds and blocking three shots.

With the win, Michigan State now returns home to face in-state rival Michigan in just the fourth matchup in history where both teams enter ranked in the top 10.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, left, celebrates his 3-pointer against Maryland with Jeremy Fears Jr. during the first half on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting Michigan

Michigan comes into the matchup ranked third in the nation and is fresh off its biggest win of the season — a comeback victory over then-undefeated No. 5 Nebraska.

Against the Cornhuskers, Morez Johnson led the Wolverines with 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line, while also pulling down 12 rebounds.

Jan 27, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) grabs the rebound in the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara each chipped in 10 points in the win, and both are projected NBA Draft picks this year.

Lendeborg has been Michigan’s leading scorer all season, averaging 14.1 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 30% from three-point range. Mara, who transferred from UCLA, has also been a strong contributor, averaging 10.9 points per game while establishing himself as an elite rim protector with 2.6 blocks per contest.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) dribbles against Nebraska forward Braden Frager (5) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshman Trey McKenney, a former Michigan State recruiting target, added 11 points off the bench. McKenney has been a steady presence for the Wolverines this season, averaging 10 points per game while shooting an efficient 46% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc.

Another key addition for Michigan has been Elliot Cadeau, who transferred from North Carolina. Known previously for his playmaking but inconsistent shooting, Cadeau has made significant improvements this season, connecting on 41% of his three-point attempts.

Jan 27, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) dribbles defended by Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan State’s resilience against Rutgers highlighted the leadership and star power of Jeremy Fears, whose late-game heroics continue to elevate the Spartans. With a top-10 rivalry matchup looming against a talented Michigan squad, the Spartans will need to carry that same energy, focus, and defensive intensity into what promises to be one of the most anticipated games of the season.

