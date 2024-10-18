Spartan Veteran Talks Leadership Role, Renewed Post Presence
The Michigan State Spartans will have a few strong leaders this season but no more than fourth-year senior guard Jaden Akins. He spoke on Thursday during the Spartans' media day at the Breslin Center discussing his role and a position group that will make this team a national contender.
“It happened really fast, I would say, and I mean, that's just how college works,” Akins said. “You're the young guy at first, and you look up to older people asking them for advice, and then now, I'm kind of in that role, players asking me things and what I think about some things. So, I feel like it's just a compliment for them to do that, and I try to give them the best advice that I can.”
Akins has been a starter for the Spartans the past two years and increased his average to 10.4 points per game in 2023-'24. His 3-point percentage dropped from his sophomore season but his ability to get to the rim and score through contact has made up for the lack of shooting beyond the arc.
In a different position group, the Spartans have boosted their size and length in the paint for the upcoming season, bringing in a pair of transfer bigs in Frankie Fidler and Szymon Zapala. Both guys were stars at their previous schools and will command a strong presence against opposing bigs.
“I mean our post presence, I feel like it’s as good as it's ever really been since I got here,” Akins said. "So, I feel confident throwing the ball in the post and letting them make a decision and being ready to make a play if it comes back to me.”
The return of junior big men, forward Carson Cooper and center Jaxon Kohler will complement the transfers along with the emergence of sophomore star Xavier Booker. The increase in post presence is going to help facilitate a more even offense this year and open up scoring from all depths.
“Oh yeah [it] opens a lot up,” Akins said. “I mean, when you got that stretch four element, just somebody that can shoot the ball like Book [Xavier Booker] and Jax [Jaxon Kohler] can. I would say it just open things up, makes the game easier for everybody else.”
The Spartans will look to Akins to lead the charge for a program that he has spent all four years with and is seeking to win his first Big Ten Championship, regular season or tournament. His leadership will be a key factor for Izzo and the rest of the group.
