MSU's Path Similar to 2019?
The Michigan State Spartans have a shot to get to the Final Four for the first time since 2019, should they beat top-seeded Auburn this afternoon.
MSU has taken down Bryant, New Mexico, and Ole Miss to reach the Elite Eight. It has not played its best basketball in some of these games, but the Spartans make winning plays when needed and survive.
This could be Tom Izzo’s ninth Final Four appearance in his coaching career. Only six programs have reached more Final Fours than Izzo.
This run from Izzo’s team shares some interesting experiences with the team that reached the Final Four six years ago. Even the impending match-up with Auburn lines up with what the 2019 team experienced.
Both teams earned a No. 2 seed and were placed in the No. 1 overall seed’s region. The 2025 Spartans got past 15-seeded Bryant, while the 2019 team survived a tough outing with Bradley.
Big deal, right? Facing a 15 seed doesn’t mean anything.
This is where the comparisons are starting to raise some eyebrows.
After taking down their first-round match-up, both Spartan teams faced off against No. 10 seeds. 2019 took on Minnesota, while 2025 battled New Mexico.
Both teams were coached by Richard Pitino.
The 2019 team handled business and won by 20 against Pitino’s Golden Gophers, while his Lobos gave MSU more of a fight in 2025, signaling his improvements as a basketball coach.
In the Elite Eight, both MSU teams took on SEC squads -- one coached by Chris Beard.
While the 2019 team would not see Beard until the Final Four, many fans felt concern about facing Beard’s tough defense again. The 2025 team went back and forth with Beard’s Rebels, but Izzo’s 30th team outlasted them.
Now, the Spartans take on No. 1 overall seed Auburn, similar to how the 2019 team battled the star-studded Duke squad that few people thought MSU could beat.
A go-ahead 3-pointer from Kenny Goins propelled the Spartans to victory and onto Izzo’s eighth Final Four.
Can MSU find more magic and take down Bruce Pearl’s ultra-talented Tigers team that handled its arch-rival Michigan on Friday night?
MSU fans certainly hope the comparisons continue during a run that has been eerily similar to the last Final Four appearance.
