Spartans Stand Alone Across Nation in Multi-Sport Success
Some schools are known for one single sport as their claim to fame, putting their university on the map. For the Michigan State Spartans, they are an everything school. After the successes of multiple winter sports teams, the Spartans stand alone with the most athletic success across multiple sports.
Michigan State is the one and only school in the country to have men's and women's basketball, hockey, and gymnastics all qualify for their respective 2025 NCAA Championships. No other school in the country can announce that feat as the Spartans continue to succeed in every sport.
Men's basketball and Coach Tom Izzo put together one of their best years in program history, earning a program-most 17 Big Ten wins, taking home the conference title for the 17th time in program history.
They earned a No. 2 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament and are currently making a run at the Final Four, advancing to the Elite Eight for the 11th time under Izzo.
Women's basketball had immense success this season as well, posting 22 wins for the second straight season and finishing fifth in the Big Ten under Coach Robyn Fralick. They were awarded a No. 7 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, falling to No. 2-seeded NC State in the Round of 32.
Hockey had one of the most impressive seasons of its illustrious history as well. Winning both the regular season and conference tournament titles, Coach Adam Nightingale led the Spartans to a No. 1 national ranking for a majority of the season, finishing with 26 wins, the most since 2012-13.
The Spartan skaters' season ended early with an upset loss to the Cornell Big Red in the opening round of their respective NCAA Tournament but were given the No. 2 overall seed out of 16 teams. Their dominance in the sport this season cannot go under appreciated.
For the fourth straight season, Michigan State gymnastics has been awarded a bid to the NCAA Regional Championships, beginning Thursday, April 3. The Spartans possessed a Top 10 team all season, battling with UCLA for the top spot in the conference.
The sustained success across four different sports in one season is remarkable. Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller is putting together not just one, but a multitude of dominant athletic programs that keep the Green and White a staple amongst all collegiate athletics.
