BREAKING: MSU Hoops' 2025-26 Conference Home/Away Matchups Revealed
Michigan State men's basketball comes off a memorable season in which the Spartans won the Big Ten by three games in a season where the conference was as large as it's ever been.
The defending conference champions will be seeking to repeat next year, and now, they know where they will be seeing each of their conference opponents, as the Big Ten announced the league's 2025-26 home and away matchups on Tuesday.
Here are the Spartans' conference home games next year:
Illinois
Iowa
Maryland
Northwestern
Ohio State
UCLA
USC
Michigan
Indiana
Rutgers
UCLA, USC and Indiana were the only aforementioned opponents to have defeated Michigan State this past season. The Spartans were dealt a reality check during their February West Coast trip, dropping back-to-back games to the Los Angeles teams.
Just two games after returning from that trip, they were blindsided by the Hoosiers at home on a night where Tom Izzo could have passed the late, great Bob Knight as the winningest Big Ten coach in conference history.
Next season's matchup between Michigan State and UCLA will serve as a reunion game for former Spartan forward Xavier Booker, who transferred to UCLA earlier this month.
Here is Michigan State's slate of road opponents next season:
Minnesota
Nebraska
Oregon
Penn State
Purdue
Washington
Wisconsin
Michigan
Indiana
Rutgers
Michigan State will face Michigan, Indiana and Rutgers at home and on the road. Indiana was the only team on this list that the Spartans lost to this past regular season; they would have gone undefeated at home had it not been for the stunning upset.
After getting a break from going out to Mackey Arena, one of the league's toughest places to play as an opponent, Michigan State will return to West Lafayette to face what is expected to be a much-improved Purdue team.
The Spartans will also venture out to the Pacific Northwest for their first-ever road meetings with Oregon and Washington. They have faced both opponents at neutral sites but never at their respective home venues.
Michigan State defeated the Ducks both at home and in the Big Ten Tournament this past season and trounced the Huskies in East Lansing in a 34-point blowout.
