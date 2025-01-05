Spartans' Akins Continues To Be Major Difference Maker
The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (12-2) received another sensational performance from their senior leader, guard Jaden Akins on Friday night in a pivotal win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road. Akins was the catalyst to victory and is continuing to prove why he is so valuable to this team.
Akins poured in 14 meaningful points, finishing 4-10 from the field in 26 minutes. He was nearly perfect from the free throw line, hitting 5-6 shots at the charity stripe. The veteran star was very important down the stretch as the Spartans defended a late-push from the Buckeyes.
So far this season, Akins is averaging a career-high 13.7 points per game and 44.9% from field goal range. He is putting together the best year of his four-year career as a Spartan and doing it at the most meaningful time as this Michigan State team has a real shot at a conference title and more.
The consistent scoring from Akins has been a major difference maker and a huge reason why the Spartans are winning some close contests. Akins has scored in double-digits in seven of his last eight games and has been the constant factor that impacts this Spartan team for the better.
Another reason why Akins has been such a game changer for this team is his ability to avoid turning the ball over. There has not been a game this year where Akins has turned the ball over more than twice. His ball security has led to less turnovers for the team, leading to more scoring possessions.
If Michigan State wants to achieve their expectations and compete for a Big Ten title, conference tournament championship, and a deep March Madness run, Akins is going to be at the forefront of it. His success will dictate the team's success and so far this year, a 12-2 record honestly reflects that.
The Spartans have won seven-straight contests and have moved to the top of the Big Ten standings with a 3-0 record in conference. Akins has been the leader of this team all season long and the breakout performances that he continues to display are going to be a key factor down the stretch.
