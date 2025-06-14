MSU Hoops' Non-Conference Schedule Just Got Even Tougher
Michigan State basketball already had a tough enough non-conference schedule, but it just got even more difficult.
Sports broadcaster Josh Bertaccini reported on Saturday that Arkansas coach John Calipari said the Razorbacks will face the Spartans in East Lansing next season, with a meeting in Fayetteville the year after.
Add Arkansas to a non-conference slate that already consists of Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina.
Calipari, one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time, will be entering his second season with Arkansas after leading the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16 as a 10 seed and a No. 20 finish in the AP Poll.
Izzo and the Spartans last took on Calipari in the 2022 Champions Classic when they bested his Kentucky team, 86-77, in double overtime. Izzo is 2-3 all-time against the fellow Hall-of-Fame coach.
Their first meeting as head coaches was in the 2008 NCAA Tournament when Calipari's Memphis Tigers, led by Derrick Rose, sent the Spartans packing with a 92-74 victory in the Sweet 16. Rose led the way with 27 points, and the Tigers would go on to reach the national championship, where they fell to Kansas.
Michigan State has faced Arkansas just three times, winning all three matchups, which were all in East Lansing. Their most recent meeting was in 2015 when the Spartans trounced the Razorbacks, 92-46.
The Spartans' showdown with Kentucky will be in this year's Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18. Less than 10 days later, Michigan State will face North Carolina on Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day, in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
The Spartans will then host Duke in December.
Michigan State is clearly going to have its hands full before the calendar year flips. The silver lining is that the Spartans should be well prepared for what will be a grueling Big Ten schedule in a year where the conference could be the best it's been in recent memory.
It's a tall hill to climb right off the bat, but knowing Izzo, he probably wouldn't want it any other way.
A date for the Spartans' meeting with Arkansas is yet to be announced.
Keep up with all your Michigan State basketball news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.