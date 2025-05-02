BREAKING: MSU to Host Duke for First Time Since 2019
Earlier this week, we learned Michigan State men's basketball's Big Ten home and away matchups, giving fans a clearer idea of what next year's schedule will consist of.
On Friday, another matchup on the Spartans' schedule was revealed.
According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Michigan State will host fellow blue blood Duke at the Breslin Center next December.
It will be the first time the Blue Devils make the trip to East Lansing since December of 2019 when they downed the Spartans, 87-75, on the night of Draymond Green's jersey retirement.
That showdown had been a rematch of Michigan State's epic upset over Duke in the 2019 Elite Eight.
Since that last meeting in East Lansing, the opponents have faced off three times, the Spartans having dropped the last two matchups, most recently in the 2023 Champions Classic in Chicago.
Michigan State last defeated the Blue Devils in the 2021 Champions Classic at Cameron Indoor.
Duke leads the all-time series, 10-2.
Both the Spartans and Blue Devils come off deep NCAA Tournament runs, the former having fallen in the Elite Eight and the latter having been bested by Houston in the Final Four. Duke finished third in the final AP Poll, while Michigan State finished seventh.
These two teams could very well be ranked when they meet at the Breslin next season, which would make for quite the showdown as both teams would be looking for momentous wins to help set the tone of their respective seasons.
We already know Michigan State will be facing another blue blood in North Carolina when the Spartans and Tar Heels meet in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving Day.
With these two college basketball giants on their schedule, Michigan State's non-conference slate is slated to be a challenging one that will test it early on in its journey to defend its conference crown.
The Spartans are already in for a tough 2025 campaign that they will have to navigate without their top three leading scorers from last season, including freshman phenom Jase Richardson.
But after all, they did just prove the doubters wrong this past season.
