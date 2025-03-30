Michigan State Needs Forwards to Step up Against Auburn
No. 2 seed Michigan State is set up for an Elite Eight matchup against the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers, the top-ranked team in the country.
The Spartans will need their forwards to rise to the occasion against the Tigers, as their size and physicality are what make them one of the best teams in the country.
Spartan sophomore forward Coen Carr has been one of the best players for Michigan State in the tournament, and that will need to continue on Sunday.
Carr was promoted to the starting lineup in the Sweet 16 matchup against Ole Miss. This move paid off for Spartans head coach Tom Izzo, as Carr had an impact on both sides of the floor, scoring 15 points in the win.
Izzo has cut a few of his big men out of the rotation as the Spartans advance through March. Michigan State senior center Szymon Zapala received a coaches’ decision DNP against Ole Miss after starting all of the prior 35 games for the Spartans. Zapala could see the floor against Auburn, as Izzo has explained that this time of year it's all about matchups, and the Spartans will need to combat the size of the Tigers.
On the offensive end, Michigan State needs more production out of junior forward Jaxon Kohler, who hasn’t been much of a factor in the NCAA Tournament. During March Madness, Kohler had been held to eight points over three games and has been a less active rebounder, only grabbing four rebounds in the last two games. To advance to the Final Four for the ninth time in Izzo’s career, Kohler needs to step up.
The biggest offensive weapon for Auburn is senior forward Johni Broome. Broome is one of the best scorers in the country and is in a hotly contested race for National Player of the Year with Duke forward Cooper Flagg. In the Sweet 16 against Michigan, Broome had a dominant performance, scoring 22 points and tallying 16 rebounds in the win.
Michigan State will have to prove it can limit interior scorers as well as it has defended guards this season. Defending players with size has been an issue for the Spartans at times this season, but forwards like Carr and Kohler should be up to the task against Auburn.
