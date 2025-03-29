MSU’s Carr Has Shined Under NCAA Tournament Pressure
The Michigan State Spartans had their fans' emotions on a tightrope last night with a nail-biting victory over the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday. The Spartans needed their playmakers to show up, and did they ever, especially sophomore forward Coen Carr.
Carr has been a strong asset under the bright lights of the NCAA Tournament thus far. Through three rounds, he has averaged 13.6 points, blowing his regular season average out of the water. Carr embodies the youth leadership for this MSU squad, and he made sure the world knew it in the Spartans' victory.
The sophomore ended his Sweet 16 performance with 15 points, draining 60% of his shots and even collected three rebounds as well as a block. The big play of the game, however, which some would argue swayed the momentum of the matchup, was his big-time dunk.
Ole Miss made a costly mistake while trying to cross halfcourt. Redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. would block the pass attempt, and the ball would find Carr, who then created perhaps the most momentous highlight moment for MSU in the tournament thus far.
Carr has grown very well under Coach Tom Izzo's leadership over his two seasons with the program. While he still hasn't started a game during the regular season for the Spartans, Carr's skillset has been very much needed during the tournament, starting his first game of the season.
The Spartans made the right call to give Carr the start after what we was able to do in the first two rounds. In the victory over Bryant, Carr dropped a career-high/game-high 18 points, shot 70% from the field and secured himself a career-high/game-high nine rebounds. After a game like that, who wouldn't want to have this guy in the starting five?
MSU has now locked in its position in the Elite Eight for the first time since the 2019 campaign, the same season that saw the Spartans go as far as the Final Four. Still having work to do, these young players should enjoy the feeling of moving onto the next round before refocusing and getting back to work.
