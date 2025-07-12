MSU Targets Who Showed Out at Nike EYBL
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has been quite active this week, attending both Adidas 3SSB and Nike EYBL.
Some of the Spartans' top targets were playing in the events and proved why they're as touted as they are.
On3/Rivals' Joe Tipton identified the players who stood out at Nike EYBL in North Augusta, South Carolina, on Friday. Let's take a look at the Michigan State targets who were recognized:
Four-Star SF Bryson Howard
The Spartans recently offered Howard, the son of Wake Forest legend Josh Howard. Tipton ranked the prospect No. 2 among Friday's standouts.
"Bryson Howard flew under the radar nationally until having a breakout weekend during the first EYBL live period in Memphis," Tipton wrote. "Now, the 6-foot-4 small forward has 25 or so offers and is ranked 34th nationally in the 2026 class with potential to move up. Howard is everything you want in a basketball player.
"He’s calm, cool, and collected, He can get into the lane, finish strong, and through traffic. He can fill it up from outside and defends at a high level. In Friday night’s game, he finished with 36 points on 72% from the field and five of six from three. He also added seven rebounds, three assists, four steals, and two blocks. Kentucky’s Mark Pope, UConn’s Dan Hurley, Texas A&M’s Bucky McMillan, and others were in attendance for his impressive performance."
Four-Star SG Jasiah Jervis
Tipton had reported that Izzo was observing Jervis on Friday. The Spartans offered him last month.
"Jasiah Jervis had an eye-opening performance," Tipton wrote. "The 6-foot-5 shooting guard excelled in the open court and showed his ability as a shot maker. He’s a quite confident player who doesn’t back down from a challenge.
"Jervis was able to get into passing lanes and cause disruption on the defensive end. A lot of things to like and does winning stuff. He finished with 20 points in front of Pitt’s Jeff Capel, NC State’s Will Wade and GM Andrew Slater, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Villanova’s Kevin Willard, Georgia’s Mike White, Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway, and others."
Tipton ranked Jervis fourth on the list of standouts.
It would seem Izzo is targeting the right prospects, which is no surprise.
