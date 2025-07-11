REPORT: Who MSU's Tom Izzo Was Observing at Nike EYBL
It's been a busy week for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and college basketball coaches around the country as programs are out and about, observing prospects during the July live session.
Izzo, who was reportedly at Adidas 3SSB on Thursday, was reportedly in North Augusta, South Carolina, for the Nike EYBL Session 4 on Friday.
According to Joe Tipton of On3/Rivals, Izzo was observing class of 2026 four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York. Per Tipton, NC State coach Will Wade, Pitt coach Jeff Capel, Georgia coach Mike White, Villanova coach Kevin Willard and Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway were also watching the prospect.
Jervis is ranked the No. 5 class of 2026 recruit in New York, the No. 13 shooting guard in the class and the No. 101 overall prospect in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Michigan State offered the prospect last month. He has received offers from Rutgers, Illinois, Villanova, NC State, Northwestern, St. John's, Xavier and Pitt, among others.
While Jervis is receiving attention, Michigan State can make a case against all these other schools that have offered him so far. For one, none of them were in the Elite Eight last season.
Derek Piper of 247Sports' Illini Inquirer wrote about Jervis and his rise in 247Sports' recruiting rankings update last month:
"Jervis boosted his stock tremendously this spring on the EYBL circuit, where he averaged 16 points per game and shot 36 percent from deep on a high volume. He's also coming off a high school season where he was a 40-percent three-point sniper (5.5 attempts per game) on the way to winning a state title.
"Jervis surged up to 62nd overall in Wednesday's update, rising up 47 spots from his previous ranking. Illini assistant Orlando Antigua has been out to see him multiple times, and it sounds like their involvement has continued to increase. Villanova jumped in with a recent offer, and there are a handful of other East Coast suitors as well."
With transfer Trey Fort entering his final year of eligibility, Michigan State is going to need to add depth to the shooting guard position. Jervis would be a great option to potentially play behind Kur Teng in 2026.
Stay up to date on all things Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and don't forget to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.