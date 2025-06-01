Where MSU Stands in SI's Top 25 Rankings
The consensus is that Michigan State will be ranked going into next season, despite losing its top three scorers from last season.
What helps the Spartans' case is their Elite Eight run, but frankly, they're not going to have the same team. But they do have a much similar mixture of returns and newcomers as last offseason.
Sports Illustrated recently released its "way-too-early Top 25," which did include Michigan State.
The Spartans came in at No. 22.
"Tom Izzo’s Spartans lost some important pieces from last year’s Big Ten title-winning squad, but key pieces like PG Jeremy Fears Jr., wing Coen Carr and big Jaxon Kohler all return," wrote Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney.
"That continuity is huge, especially for a coach like Izzo, who has been open about his critiques of the portal. MSU added a few pieces in the portal that will be key though, with FAU’s Kaleb Glenn and Samford’s Trey Fort adding some much-needed three-point shooting."
It really is anyone's guess how Michigan State's 2025-26 season goes, especially considering how much better the Big Ten got around it.
Teams like Michigan, Purdue, UCLA, Illinois, and Wisconsin all improved this offseason, making the most of the transfer portal.
Sports Illustrated had Purdue listed as No. 5, whereas other rankings have the Boilermakers as a top-two team.
The Wolverines were one of the biggest winners of the portal and are being considered a top-10 team in some rankings. Sports Illustrated placed them at No. 11.
Illinois, another Big Ten foe the Spartans swept last season, came in at No. 15, once again expected to be a contender for the conference title, an expectation they shamefully failed to meet last season.
UCLA, which got much better with the addition of Donovan Dent, who Michigan State met in the NCAA Tournament, was placed at No. 19.
Wisconsin is just a spot behind Michigan State, and one sneaky Big Ten team managed to make the cut: Iowa at No. 25.
The Big Ten is sure to be another gauntlet.
