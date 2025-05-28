What Lendeborg Forgoing Draft Means for MSU
Michigan State fans received some frustrating news on Tuesday as it was announced by multiple sources that current Michigan Wolverines transfer senior forward and projected first-round draft pick Yaxel Lendeborg was withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft and is headed to Michigan.
Many of the star players around the country are making decisions to enter the draft and become a pro or return to school for another year to improve their draft stock. Lendeborg chose the latter as the No. 1 transfer portal player this offseason.
Lendeborg announced his official withdrawal from the draft and full commitment to Michigan with a social media video post:
Earlier this month, college basketball analyst Andy Katz caught up with Lendeborg during the NBA Draft Combine, a week-long pre-draft event that allows high school and college players to showcase their talents in front of NBA team representatives.
Lendeborg was asked what decision he was leaning more towards, giving an answer that felt as if he was going to become a pro player. The former UAB Blazer was a projected first-round pick by almost every mock draft that had been released this spring.
"Man, I am more in between than I can be, to be honest," Lendeborg said. "I took the visit to Michigan. The visit was amazing and I really loved it. I would love to play there. And then the NBA thing is just the all be all. It's like 50/50, maybe 60/40 [in Michigan's favor]."
That decision is now 100/0 in favor of the Wolverines. He will join Dusty May and the defending Big Ten tournament champions, seeking to put an even better season in his resume to become a higher lottery pick for next year. This is Lendeborg's final year of eligibility in college.
What does this decision mean for Michigan State? The Spartans are going to have a much tougher time guarding the Wolverines' frontcourt than if Lendeborg decided to be drafted. Head coach Tom Izzo and his crew are going to need to prepare for both 6-9 Lendeborg and 7-3 Aday Mara, transfer from UCLA.
The Spartans are going to have their hands full this season. If Wolverine big men Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin were not enough last year, Michigan stepped up its game by recruiting a pair of strong post players to reload at the position. We'll see if Izzo will game plan well for Lendeborg.
