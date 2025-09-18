Biggest Games on Michigan State Basketball's 2025-26 Schedule
Michigan State men's basketball's full 2025-26 schedule is now out. It features two exhibiton matches and then 31 regular season games.
All of them are important, but there are certainly some games that people's eyes are going to stop at a bit more than others. Here are some of the top games for MSU on its upcoming schedule.
Nov. 3 - Season Opener vs. Colgate
In true Tom Izzo fashion, the first official game that he schedules for the season is against a sneakily good mid-major team.
Colgate has made five of the last seven NCAA Tournaments and had won six consecutive Patriot League regular season titles before having a down year with a 14-19 record.
Nov. 8 - Arkansas and Coach Cal
For the second game of the season, it'll end up being a matchup between two of the greatest coaches in college basketball history and two teams that made the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament last season.
It'll be just the third-ever meeting between the Spartans and Razorbacks. Izzo and John Calipari will be matching up for the sixth time ever (Calipari leads, 3-2) and for the first time since Calipari left Kentucky for Arkansas.
Thanksgiving - North Carolina (Ft. Myers Tip-Off)
The Detroit Lions won't be the only Michigan-based team that will be playing on Thanksgiving. MSU will be in Ft. Myers, Florida at that time and will be one half of an all-blue blood matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
It's the third straight season where Michigan State and UNC will meet. MSU won 94-91 in overtime last season during the Maui Invitational, and the Tar Heels beat the Spartans in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Dec. 6 - Duke
No matter what your opinion on Duke is, it's undeniable that it is a big deal whenever your team hosts the Blue Devils.
This will be just the third-ever trip to East Lansing for Duke and the first since December 2019.
The Blue Devils made the Final Four last year, but will have to try and replace No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel.
Jan. 17-20 - West Coast Trip to Washington, Oregon
Two of Michigan State's three losses against the Big Ten last year came on it's trip out west to face USC and UCLA.
This year, the lone trip that takes the Spartans near the Pacific Ocean has them facing Washington (Jan. 17) and Oregon (Jan. 20).
Feb. 17 - Xavier Booker's Return
The former five-star recruit that never really found his footing in East Lansing is going to have his shot against his former team.
UCLA comes to the Breslin Center this season, and that means Xavier Booker, who transferred there from Michigan State, is going to play at a familar place.
Feb. 26 - Purdue at Mackey
There's not many arenas that fill opponents with as much dreads as Purdue's Mackey Arena.
Despite much success over the years, MSU is no exception. The Spartans have lost seven straight games against the Boilermakers there, with the last win coming in February 2014.
Jan. 30 & March 8 - Michigan
It's the first thing many MSU fans look for when they get their first look at the schedule. When are the Michigan games?
Well, they're on Jan. 30 and March 8 for this upcoming season. Michigan State will host the first of the two matchups this year and will end its regular season with the second one at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
The Spartans won both games against U-M last season during Dusty May's first year there and have won four straight overall.
