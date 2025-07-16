Fair Placement of MSU in Recent Bracketology?
Once again, the expectations are not too high for Michigan State basketball as the Spartans look to defend their Big Ten title in a conference that only got better this offseason.
Michigan State was at least being considered a top-25 team by most due to its run to the Elite Eight, but after losing transfer forward Kaleb Glenn to injury, the general consensus seems to be that the Spartans will be taking a step backward.
And it's fair to assume. As previously stated, the Big Ten got better, and meanwhile, on paper, Michigan State didn't. On top of that, the Spartans have a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule.
CBS Sports' latest bracketology projects Michigan State to be a 6-seed in next year's NCAA Tournament and has it playing an 11-seeded SMU in the South Region.
With all things considered, fans shouldn't be too upset with such a prediction. Surely, there's some who don't even believe the Spartans will be dancing next March. And you're not likely going to find a non-Michigan State fan who tells you the Spartans will be repeating as Big Ten champs.
There's plenty to discuss with this team when it comes to the positives and negatives. And it's all speculation.
Of course, there's the 3-point shooting concern. Even after not being a great shooting team from range last season, the Spartans lost their best shooters, and top three scoring leaders at that, as well as Glenn, who was expected to be a major boost in that department.
But as we've said, Michigan State could be a better shooting team than anticipated. And shooting is always an area that can improve throughout the course of a season.
What also needs to be remembered is that the Spartans are returning four key players who were instrumental in last season's run. While there was much turnover this offseason, it's not a complete rebuild, and there is significant carry-over from last season's squad.
CBS Sports has the Spartans' bitter rival, Michigan, earning a 2-seed, a fair assessment given what Dusty May and the Wolverines were able to do in the transfer portal this offseason. The outlet also has Purdue landing a 1-seed, UCLA earning a 4 and Illinois getting a 5.
Stay up to date with all things Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts on next season's team when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.