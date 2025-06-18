BREAKING: MSU's Top Transfer Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Michigan State basketball has taken a massive hit as Florida Atlantic transfer forward Kaleb Glenn will miss the entire 2025-26 season after tearing his patellar tendon, per Joe Tipton of On3.
Tipton also reported that "the plan is for (Glenn) to redshirt this upcoming season."
Projected to be one of the Spartans' top scorers and efficient shooters, Glenn is now going to watch the year from the sidelines. He averaged 12.6 points on 53.1% shooting with a 41% clip from 3-point range on 3.4 attempts per game last year. He pulled down 4.8 rebounds as a dual-threat guy.
Glenn was anticipated to have a significant role for the Spartans this upcoming season, perhaps even a starter. At 6-7, 210 pounds, he was going to be a force in the paint while also having a strong shot from outside the arc. The former FAU Owl had the potential to be one of the Spartans' most impactful contributors on offense.
Where do the Spartans go from here? It seems that Glenn's role will need to be filled by multiple guys that are currently on the roster, and it starts with true freshman forward Cam Ward. A four-star prospect that has a ton of potential will see a major uptick in minutes after the brutal injury.
Another freshman small forward in Jordan Scott will also be given a larger role and more opportunities as a first-year player. As we saw from freshman guard Jase Richardson last year, some guys can thrive immediately and take over a program, something Ward and Scott could do.
Junior forward Coen Carr will certainly be a bigger piece as well, even though he was going to be a major piece regardless. This is such a big blow for the Spartans as they seek to win back-to-back Big Ten titles and make a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament.
Those dreams are not dashed by any means, but it is certainly going to be more difficult for the Spartans to dominate the Big Ten and string together six tournament wins to hoist a title. Glenn brought size, skill, and veteran experience to this group, but will miss the entire year.
