Pair of Former Spartans Thriving Overseas
10 years ago, former Michigan State star guards Bryn Forbes and Travis Trice were two of the best in the country and arguably two of the best players in Spartan history. They are continuing their professional careers, overseas, thriving as major impact players in Puerto Rico.
Forbes and Trice are both playing in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN), Puerto Rico's premier professional men's basketball league. Forbes is currently a star on Santeros de Aguada while Trice is the leading scorer for Criollos de Caguas.
The two may be adversaries but are playing in the same league as former college teammates. Trice is averaging 22.1 points in his first 10 games for his club, shooting 48.6% from the field and 43.1% from three-point range.
The Huber Heights, Ohio, native was a four-year Spartan from 2011 to 2015, having a sensational senior season of 15.3 points and 5.1 assists to propel him to a pro career.
He was named Third Team All-Big Ten, the 47th player in Spartan history to score 1,000 career points (1,135), and was named the East Region Most Outstanding Player, leading Michigan State to its ninth Final Four in program history in March of 2015.
Forbes was traded in mid-May from Mets de Guaynabo to his current club. He posted a season-high 35 points with six triples in just his second game with his new team. He is averaging 20.3 points on 65.4% from the field in his first eight games with Santeros de Aguada.
The Lansing native was one of the best shooters in Michigan State history from three after transferring from Cleveland State, where he spent his first two seasons from 2012-'14. He shot an unconscious 48.1% from 3 on 6.7 attempts in his senior season for MSU in 2015-'16.
Forbes played nine years in the NBA for four different organizations after going undrafted in 2016. His NBA career would conclude following the 2022-23 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, as some legal trouble ultimately led him to play overseas.
The pair last matched up on May 30 with Trice's squad earning an 87-80 victory as he scored eight points in 30 minutes. Forbes went 7-11 from the field, netting 21 points in 39 minutes despite the loss. The regular season has just three games remaining, and the pair are not scheduled to meet again
