MSU Signee Ward Shows Out in Iverson Classic
Spartan fans are already giddy about four-star class of 2025 signee Cam Ward's future at Michigan State, and he further proved why they should be this weekend.
Ward put on a show in Saturday's Iverson Classic All-American Game at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
The annual event brings together some of the top young hoopers in the nation, in the past having consisted of names like NBA stars Anthony Edwards, Jalen Green and Paolo Banchero. The game, of course, is put on by basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson,
In an event that consisted of some of the brightest headliners of the class of 2025, Ward was one of the select who left his mark.
The Spartan signee dropped 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting, grabbed nine boards, dished out three assists, and notched a steal and a block.
Ward, who played for Largo High School in Maryland, is ranked the No. 2 class of 2025 prospect from Maryland, the No. 12 power forward in his class and the No. 54 overall recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The prospect will likely be coming off the bench in his first season in East Lansing, but as we saw with freshman phenom Jase Richardson, anything can happen.
Ward committed to the Spartans back in October and would sign the following month. Michigan State pursued him heavily.
"He [Tom Izzo] came down there six times in a matter of two months," Ward told 247Sports' Justin Thind. "And it was constant, too. Well, seven, because when I committed. So, he came down actually a week before I committed. And when he came, I kind of asked my family like, 'Y'all think y'all want to do this?' And they were like, 'Yeah.'
"So, when he came down the seventh time, that's when I was like, 'Yeah, I think I'm going to tell him I want to commit.' So, I told him; he had tears in his eyes. I don't know why because I didn't think it was that big [of a] deal for him. I'm like, 'This is probably just normal for him. He's going to get any recruit he wants.'
"But it was a good moment just to see how emotional he was when I committed, and then, just the coaches were just so excited."
The future is bright for the young Ward, and his legacy as a Spartan could be special.
