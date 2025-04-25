Cam Ward Provides Insight into MSU's Recruiting of Him
Michigan State men's basketball made a splash when it landed the commitment of four-star forward Cam Ward, a class of 2025 prospect who will likely be a key piece of the bench for the Spartans next season before potentially blossoming into a star down the road.
The Spartans recruited Ward heavily, as Michigan State Tom Izzo took the time to go see the Largo High School (Maryland) prospect on several occasions.
The Spartans were all in on Ward, and their persistence paid off.
The Michigan State signee recently gave some insight into the process when he joined 247Sports' Justin Thind on the "Spartan Spotlight" podcast.
"I had talked to coach Woj [Doug Wojcik]; he had came to a couple workouts, and then, after he saw me, that's when coach Izzo started coming on the plane," Ward said. "He came the next day, actually. So, Woj came on a Tuesday, Izzo was in the gym on Wednesday, and it was like, 'Dang, that just shows that he actually thinks that I can play basketball for him.'
"And it was a legendary moment just because I'm a public school kid. So, the fact that Izzo's in the gym, everybody's amazed, we got teachers coming down to say hi. and it was crazy. But he's been on many trips just from my senior to when I went on a visit.
"He came down there six times in a matter of two months. And it was constant, too. Well, seven, because when I committed. So, he came down actually a week before I committed. And when he came, I kind of asked my family like, 'Y'all think y'all want to do this?' And they were like, 'Yeah.'
"So, when he came down the seventh time, that's when I was like, 'Yeah, I think I'm going to tell him I want to commit.' So, I told him; he had tears in his eyes. I don't know why because I didn't think it was that big [of a] deal for him. I'm like, 'This is probably just normal for him. He's going to get any recruit he wants.'
"But it was a good moment just to see how emotional he was when I committed, and then, just the coaches were just so excited."
Ward is one of the top power forwards in his class and became the all-time leading scorer in Maryland high school basketball history this past season.
