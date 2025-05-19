MSU Players Who Could Be Drafted in 2026
The Michigan State Spartans will see guard Jase Richardson selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Richardson joins a long lineage of Spartans in the pros, as Tom Izzo’s ability to produce top talent continues to shine. Senior guard Jaden Akins could find himself on an NBA roster, too.
But today, let’s take a look at the future and see which players we could see selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.
For this exercise, we will break down three current Spartans and determine why they have a chance to be selected in the first round.
Freshman forward Cam Ward - Will he be the first overall pick like his same-named quarterback? Not likely, but Ward has NBA skills.
Ward, the top-rated player in the Spartans’ two-man 2025 recruiting class, will likely be a major contributor for MSU in his freshman season. At 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, he should be a serious contender for heavy minutes at the wing spot.
Ward is a competitor who can score from all three levels and should hold his own on the defensive end. He has all the measurables and the right mindset to find his way to the NBA and be Izzo’s second consecutive one-and-done.
Redshirt sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. - There is a way to go before Fears becomes an NBA prospect, but there is plenty to like about what he could be at the next level.
Fears’ numbers do not jump off the page, but it was obvious the team was much better with him leading the way. He is smart, composed, and competes hard on both sides of the floor.
Fears’ offensive game must improve drastically, and he must stop being passive with his scoring if he wants to be a pro prospect. These are things he can attain easily next season.
Senior big man Jaxon Kohler - There are elements of Kohler’s game that the NBA will covet, and some may shy away from.
Kohler’s post presence and shooting ability match up with the current state of the game, but his size and lack of athleticism do not.
If he can improve on the defensive end and develop more of a power forward skill set, he could enter some NBA conversations.
Don't forget to follow along with all our Michigan State athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to also follow us on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.