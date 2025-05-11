Spartans' Kohler Talks Program Success, Personal Growth
Michigan State veteran forward Jaxon Kohler joined a local podcast earlier this week to discuss why he chose the Spartans program, the sustained success they have gained through the decades, and the "payoff" that he felt following a career year in 2024-25.
Kohler hopped on the Chris and Company podcast, hosted by Detroit superfan Chris Castellani, speaking for nearly an hour regarding his experiences with the Spartan program over the past three years. The American Fork, Utah native sounded off on his decision to join the Spartans back in 2022.
"I knew that Michigan State was a powerhouse, but more importantly, I knew Michigan State was a place where you go in as a kid and come out as a man," Kohler said.
"The grind there and kind of the standard a little bit. As a high school player, you don't know what that standard really feels like or looks like in the hours that nobody is videotaping or anything. But I remember my dad calling me when [Tom] Izzo first called me, and he's like, 'Dude, if you're thinking about going here, this dude [Izzo] is really going to test if you love basketball or not, because if you don't, you might not make it.'"
Coming off a career-best season, averaging 7.8 points on 51.9% shooting with 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists, Kohler found a consistent starting role as the Spartans' most impactful post player. He averaged 20.8 minutes per game, doubling his total from the year before at just 9.2 minutes.
One thing that Kohler told Castellani is how much he appreciates the hard work and adversity that head coach Tom Izzo and the rest of the coaching staff put on him on a daily basis. He knows that the hard work away from the cameras has paid off when the lights are brightest.
"That's something I love about this program, coach Izzo and all the staff, they do an amazing job of really pushing you to your limit and if you don't love basketball or live basketball, you aren't going to make it, you aren't going to be what you want to be," Kohler said.
" ... They have really done a good job of pushing me to my limit, and it's a limit that only people that live basketball can handle. At times it's really hard, but the payoff is amazing. I can say that my first two years were really hard, but this [past] year has been a huge payoff to all the ups and downs, and I just can't wait for this next one."
Kohler is preparing for his final season in a Spartan uniform, seeking an even better season than this past year. If Kohler continues to be the team's top rebounder and keeps his unguardable hook shot consistent, he will be one of the top forwards in the entire country.
