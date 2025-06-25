WATCH: Freshman Cam Ward Talks First Experiences at MSU, More
HOLT, Mich. -- Michigan State fans are eager to see what incoming freshman forward Cam Ward can do for the Spartans next season.
The former four-star prospect from Maryland is expected to have an impactful role off the bench in his first season.
Ward is a versatile forward who can play both the small and power forward position, which is especially crucial now that the Spartans will be without transfer junior forward Kaleb Glenn.
Ward spoke to reporters following his Moneyball Pro-Am debut at Holt High School on Tuesday. You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript:
On how he and fellow freshman forward Jordan Scott built familiarity ...
Ward: "I've known Jordan since I was 9 years old. We've been playing against each other since we were 9. His mom and my mom are good friends now, for sure. I've known him since I was 9. So, we've been playing against each other all the way through high school, we played him this year of high school, actually. So, I got to play him this year in the Washington Wizards Classic, so we were on TV and everything, so it was just a big thing.
"But that's my dog. He's my roommate, becoming one of my better friends. We have a good relationship and always just take care of each other."
On the adjustment so far ...
Ward: "It's definitely been an adjustment, to be honest with you. Definitely trying to learn the terminology, learn all the plays, all the directions, calls. That's definitely been the biggest change, but my teammates, they make it real easy, talking to Jax (Jaxon Kohler), talking to Coop (Carson Cooper), just more so the guys that play the 4 and the 3 -- Coen (Carr), Trey (Fort) -- those guys are helping me get accustomed to how (Tom) Izzo wants his ship ran, and I think that's the best part about the team, just helping me."
On playing the primarily the 4 ...
Izzo: "Around the 4-3 area, that's what Izz has me playing right now, the 3 and the 4. Just because we're so heavy at the 3, right now, we have a lot of 3s, a lot of wings right now. So, just right now, we got me playing with the 4, more so just backing up Jax, making sure that he's good, he gets his rest.
"And then also, just coming in and being a Swiss Army knife. He got me switching 1 through 5. So, they want me to guard everybody, want me to hit shots, facilitate, do everything on the court. just be a pest and just outwork everybody."
Keep up with all things Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.