MSU Needs Veteran to Carry 2024 Success into 2025
The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball team will look a little different than it did last season. Several players have either declared for the NBA Draft, graduated or transferred schools through the transfer portal. But with different players set to take the roster, familiar faces will have more chances to shine.
One of those players is forward Jaxon Kohler. Kohler has been with head coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans program since donning the uniform for the first time in 2022. Since joining MSU, Kohler has seen his role increase each season, but last year was a year to remember for Kohler.
Finally being able to cross "start in a collegiate basketball game" off of his bucket list, Kohler stepped up and shone with the Spartans. Playing in 37 games, Kohler got the starting nod in 34 of them. In due part with that, he also saw his statistics increase across the board.
In the 37 games played for the MSU forward, he averaged 20.8 minutes per game and scored 7.8 points on average. His true calling, however, came in rebounds. Averaging 7.5 rebounds per game (4.9 defensive and 2.5 offensive), the Spartans were better as a collective when Kohler was on the court.
Setting a new career high in points scored with 23, as well as collecting several double-digit rebound games, Kohler was a defensive threat to any team the Spartans squared up against. He was even a difference maker in MSU's NCAA Tournament run defensively, collecting 24 rebounds in the four games played.
With the likes of Jaden Akins, Szymon Zapala and Tre Holloman, just to name a few, beginning a new journey in their careers/lives, Kohler has the chance to step up as the program's leader for the new season. Having been with MSU all three of his collegiate seasons, Kohler knows a thing or two about the Green and White leadership.
The Spartans will look to get back to the top of the Big Ten once again, going into the new season, as well as win the Big Ten Tournament down the line, something that Kohler can help them achieve.
